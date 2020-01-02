A bye week is quite a Christmas present, and that is just what the Chiefs received courtesy of the Miami Dolphins last weekend, as the Fins knocked off the Patriots in Foxboro to push Kansas City into the AFC’s 2-seed. Don’t get me wrong, the Chiefs have done their part, but Sunday’s upset in New England was unexpected, at the very least, but it made for a remarkably entertaining final five minutes of both games, and in the end, gave the Chiefs a week off and a guaranteed home slate next weekend.
The Chiefs win over the LA Chargers was not much of a story, though there are a couple key takeaways. Losing Juan Thornhill to a knee injury was a big hit. Big. Our safeties have been one of the absolutely best tandems in the league this season, especially of late, and while a combination of Dan Sorenson and Armani Watts will likely fill in just fine, while mixing in Kendall Fuller dropping back in the safety rotation, as well, Thornhill has made big strides forward as his rookie season progressed. There will be a few plays in each game that his presence is very well missed.
On the plus side, Damien Williams seems to be healthy and rounding into form, which makes this offense even better and only adds to the remarkable team speed at the skill positions. Combine that with LeSean McCoy getting a week of rest, and the potential for Kansas City’s offense in the postseason will be nearly unlimited. There were some shaky moments on a windy and cold day against the Chargers, but given the conditions and the fact that the LA defense is a very good one, and I think the performance was fine for what was needed. I think we’re all adjusting, as fans, to the team’s reconfigured offensive scheme, but the Chiefs are still the explosive team we have come to expect, they just do their best to stay on the field for bigger chunks of time to give rest to the first legitimate defense we have had in years.
I don’t want to continue to give the Patriots the benefit of the doubt, but as hot as Tennessee is, I still think Tom Brady and the New England side are KC’s most likely opponent in the Divisional round of the playoffs. After watching the meltdown against Miami, it’s very possible that the Pats are finished, but I won’t call it until I see it. Part of me hopes that Brady and Company do make it through so the Chiefs can get a little revenge for last season’s ouster and claim the title of the team that ended the dynasty, but there’s also part that realizes how dangerous it can be to play with fire, so we’ll just see what happens. On the other side of things, the Texans and Bills will play, and if the Titans knock off New England, the winner in Houston will determine the Chiefs’ next opponent. As much as I would prefer not to see the Titans in these playoffs, I think they may be the only team capable of beating Baltimore, or at least beating them up a bit with their physical brand of football, so seeing Tennessee win and taking our chances with Houston or Buffalo may not be a bad route, either.
All-in-all, this week of rest and recovery, as well as extended game-planning, is a major gift for Kansas City. Not only is Andy Reid great off of a bye week, but as a team that has struggled with injuries all season long, a week off is never a bad thing. So enjoy the games this weekend — kick back and put your feet up and get a good look at the Chiefs’ potential opponents as they beat each other in an effort to end their season at Arrowhead.
