If you have children, you may be able to lower your tax liability by claiming the child tax credit. The ACTC was designed to offset the many expenses of raising children and can take the form of either a non-refundable or a refundable credit.
The maximum credit available is $2,000 per child that are under age 17 on December 31st of the tax year. The credit begins to phase out if your adjusted gross income is larger than $200,000 for single returns or $400,000 for married filing jointly returns.
The child must meet the following tests:
1. Age Test — Age 16 or younger
2. Relationship Test — children (biological, step, or foster) or siblings
3. Support Test — Child did not provide more than half of their own support
4. Dependent Test — Must be dependent on your tax return
5. Citizenship Test — Must be a US citizen, US national, or US resident alien
6. Residence Test — Lived with you for more than half of the year
The relationship test can also include descendants (children) of the relationships listed above. Special rules may apply if you are divorced or for certain other circumstances.
According to the Internal Revenue Service, $21,786,000,000 of refunds were attributed to the ACTC for 2015, with $187,229,000 of that occurring from Kansas residents.
Every scenario is different; therefore, this general advice cannot be applied directly to your situation and is not intended to be tax advice. If you have concerns about the child tax credit, it is best practice to consult with a tax professional.
