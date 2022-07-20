To the Editor,
You take a pregnancy test. It is positive. You are scared, confused, maybe angry. This wasn’t planned. You're thinking “this is going to ruin my life.” Or maybe you are happy, but the man in your life is not happy or nonexistent for support.
You start thinking about getting rid of the problem. You know some people will tell you not to get an abortion, but you say “you don’t know what I’m going through!” True. No one knows exactly what someone else is going through.
I am sure there will be others who will tell you the truth about the Value Them Both Amendment that will be voted on Aug. 2 in Kansas. How it restores safeguards for mother and child, putting back clinic inspections for safety and sanitary standards, females being informed about risks of abortion, parental notification for minors, banning of late-term abortions, and restrictions on taxpayer funding etc.
My oldest daughter, a high school senior, got pregnant. Six months later, her sister (two years younger) got pregnant.
The older daughter opted to keep her boy. The younger daughter and I worked with a social worker choosing an adoptive couple who paid all costs, and handed her baby to a family we knew could care for him better than we could at that time.
Hard choices, yes, but there are options. If you are pregnant, it is a preborn human baby with his/her own DNA. Choose wisely and vote wisely.
Betty Dvorak
Hiawatha
