To the Editor,
Do you value life?
Ask yourself. What is your answer? The answer should be a resounding “YES!” You feed yourself. When you are thirsty, you take a drink. You breathe, which keeps your heart beating faithfully as the seconds tick away on a clock. A call for a rescuer is hopefully made before that clock begins to stop ticking for you. Emergency personnel try to save our physical bodies at the juncture of life and death. Life is vital to most of us. But is it really?
One once said, “It seems horrible to kill a man in his own house, because a man’s house is his place of most secure refuge. It ought surely to be deemed more atrocious to destroy a fetus in the womb before it has come to light.” The mother’s womb - a baby’s sanctuary of soft comfort - gives credence to why children often carry a “blankie” or “softie” as they begin to navigate the journey outside the womb. In Exodus 21:22-23, God condemns harm to a child within the womb. But we let evil enter what should be a place of life and safety, making it a gruesome place of fear and death. That little life in the womb, having unique identity, is a human being striving for the freedom to live, grow, and pursue happiness. Even science and our nation’s Declaration show us that equal protections under the law are warranted.
We are at a critical juncture on Aug. 2. Your vote of “YES”, not a poor ruling made by unelected Kansas judges in 2019, can speak for the many unborn and unheard humans demanding life. If “NO”, you partake in those voices being brutally silenced within the womb. So what choice will you make: life or death? Kansans, it is time again for our state to honor Godly values amongst a nation of states divided. Choose life, not for the mother only, but for those yet unborn too! The little ones are counting on you.
Stuart Aller
Hiawatha
