Where has the summer gone? I feel like it was just yesterday and we were celebrating 8th Grade and Senior Graduations and Mother’s Day. Vacations were planned with many visits to the lake for boating, camping, and s'mores by the fire. The next thing I know I looked up and its August. What a wonderful few months of relaxation, enjoyment, and fun that we all had. Many of us have had to get back to the rigmarole of life. Some have had to get back to the idea of the structure of going to school every day. Some have realized that life is getting back to being hectic because of increased schedules and appointments. It is my hope that as everyone is going through our various points of transition, we all keep each other lifted up in prayer!
During the past few months, we have seen our world and country experience troubling times that the church is called to combat. The world seems to have turned a violent corner. Problems are resolved not with discussion or even debate but with name-calling, personal attacks, threats and ultimately violence. There are those who do this even in Christianity. As Christians, our response to all violence is vitally important, to our faith and to the world which is carefully monitoring how people of faith respond. Bishop Saenz reminds us in his statement following the events of Charlottesville, Virginia events, “As Christians and United Methodists, we affirm all persons as equally valuable in the sight of God. We vehemently deplore personal and institutional racism enacted through attitudes of inherent superiority over others, acts of hate, and violence toward groups or persons because of race, color, national origin, and ethnicity (BOD ¶ 162). Brothers and sisters, Christ is our peace. Through the cross, Christ has broken down the dividing walls of hostility between peoples, reconciled us to God, and created a new humanity (Ephesians 2:11-21). We believe that Christ can overcome violence by transforming and healing sin-sick human minds and hearts.” Further, he charges us to “Pray that the grace of the Holy Spirit will bring healing, reconciliation, and peace in people’s hearts and in our nation. The journey is long, but Christ goes before us.”
Even though, it may feel that we are so far removed from the craziness of this world, God is still needing us. Christ is calling us! Can you hear him calling you? Listen carefully. He is calling you to this great work of being truly his disciples in this world that has become so combative, divisive, and violent. He is calling us to pray, bring peace in this world, and to always continue to work for reconciliation. Let us transform our divided world by working to build bridges of peace, not walls of hostility.
May the God of peace lead us into the places to that are so desperately in need of healing and use us to be the conduit of his love!
Ad majorem Dei gloriam!
Pastor Andrew
