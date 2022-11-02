Street Commissioner Shamburg admitted during a commission meeting that she did not have time to check on the street construction in town in 2019-20-21. Does she anticipate a decline in hours and effort in her day job or is the mayor's job less demanding than a commissioner's obligation?
In her bio for the World, she said that the streets were "better now than they were." Big deal! For millions of dollars of taxpayer money, we settle for "better than they were." I would have hoped that we were shooting for streets that would last 60 years. With all the cracks in these new streets, Kansas weather will have these streets turned into a mine field in 25 years. The cracks I am talking about go from the edge of the street to the center of the street. The cracks on South 12th Street may be a half inch wide. There are several hundred cracks in our new streets.
The street construction company should have never been allowed to come back a second year. the second year was worse than the first year and they were allowed to come back a third year. The only compensation the city received was they tore up and replaced a wavy section in front of the M&J Bank and a small strip in front of the elementary school.
If I had someone pour me a new driveway in May and it had a bunch of cracks develop in it by November, I would be mad as heck. If city government spends millions of taxpayer dollars on new streets that were poured in May and were cracked by November, I'd be mad as heck. We all hope that elected officials will be great stewards of public money. Elected officials should be as frugal with public dollars as they are with their own money. Street Commissioner Shamburg dropped the ball on this expensive project. Is she now better equipped to handle this easier job of mayor? If not, vote Brian Shefferd!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.