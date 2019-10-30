To the Editor,
I continue to be so impressed by the commitment of the providers and staff to provide compassionate high quality care to our community. During the past eight months we have continued to focus on improving operations and focusing on the culture of the organization.
There have been a lot of social media posts, and I would like to clarify the following points:
1. Hiawatha Community Hospital – while the name references the community we are located – I think it is important to understand that we serve a broader community. During the last 6 months, 48% of our patients come from Hiawatha, 24% from South Brown County, every community in the county and beyond. We are your County Hospital and we need your support!
2. The hospital is doing better than last year. However, the hospital is operating in the red with a -0.2 percent loss. We have a positive cash flow which is helping to make our bond payments and some limited capital purchases.
3. The hospital has not been able to improve Days Cash on Hand in three years. As of Oct. 24, we were at four days of unencumbered funds. This is not sufficient to operate the hospital and purchase capital equipment and make repairs for our aging facility.
4. The reason the hospital is seeking the tax support for the November vote is due to the fact that the hospital has a critical need for capital funds. The hospital only spent $53,000 on capital equipment in 2018. The hospital has had more equipment failures in 2019 than ever before.
5. The capital budget for the next three years is about $1.5 million per year. This is primarily due to the need to replace equipment that is used to care for the patients and repair the facility.
6. Medicare reimbursement is complicated. $652,000 worth of the funds used to pay off our line of credit came from Medicare funding for 2018 and 2019. $408,000 of this was an overpayment for 2019. We anticipate that we will have a payable to Medicare in 2020. The hospital has renewed the line of credit with two banks to help with cash flow for operations, if needed. Think of it as an interest free loan from Medicare to pay off our line of credit.
7. Hospitals are economic drivers – We have seen the impact of hospital closures in Horton, Fort Scott, and now limited services in Leavenworth. In an recent press release, the following quote is included “Research has shown time and again that local health care and education are two enormously important factors for economic development,” Dr. John Leatherman, K-State agricultural economist said, “and both can be positively or negatively influenced by local action or inaction.” He said the local health care system has sometimes been the “tie-breaker” in industry location decisions and that retirees view quality local health care as a “must have” local service.
Let’s not be the community that suffers because of inaction.
John Broberg, CEO
Hiawatha Community Hospital
