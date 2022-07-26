There is so much misinformation going around about the state constitutional amendment on the ballot Aug. 2. Let’s clear a few things up. Currently, the Kansas constitution guarantees a woman’s right to control her own body, including choosing abortion. However, the state currently has several abortion restrictions in place:
Abortion is banned at 22 weeks and later. Patients must wait 24 hours after counseling (not required to be in-person) to obtain an abortion. State Medicaid coverage of abortion care is banned except in very limited circumstances. Private health insurance of abortion is banned except in very limited circumstances. Medication abortion must be provided in person because state bans the use of telehealth or mailing pills or requires in-person visit. Parental consent or notice is required for a minor's abortion. Only physicians can provide abortions and not other qualified health care professionals.
Voting no on Aug. 2 would keep things exactly as they currently are in Kansas. There would be no change to the constitution or to the current laws regulating abortion.
However, if the “vote yes” side wins, that will change the constitution by removing the right for women to control their own bodies and receive abortions. It doesn’t immediately ban abortions, but it allows the Kansas legislature to ban abortions in all instances, including rape, incest and the health of the mother.
This bill would outlaw all abortions at the moment of fertilization. It would also outlaw the destruction of a fertilized embryo, which impacts people using fertility treatment, specifically IVF, to get pregnant. It would be a felony for a doctor to perform an abortion, and it would be a felony for a fertility treatment center to dispose of unused fertilized eggs.
So basically it boils down to this: If you want things to stay as they are, with women having access to full health care and bodily autonomy, but with strict regulations on abortion, then vote NO. If you want to have the government control women’s bodies, forcing them to give birth even when it could be dangerous or harmful to them, then vote yes.
Marisa Larson, former Hiawatha resident
