As usual, off on a journey chasing all things history, and history rarely disappoints! As I wander through the museum each day, I often stop to appreciate all of the treasures within the museum. I am a person who is only embarking on my journey as a historian. I say embarking because I follow after so many incredible talents such as A.N. Ruley, who worked for the Hiawatha World and also worked at the Opera House and in his free time chased his own sparkle preserving all the incredible pieces of history! With that said, following in A.N. Ruley's shoes, I am only beginning my journey. In addition, I am equally passionate about being a better global citizen!
Temperatures have been slowly rising recently, and we are only beginning summer in Kansas! Temperatures in Kansas remained in the thirties until only a few weeks ago. These are just a few ways the world screams, "Climate change!" How many of you make it a practice to change your air filter in your car or your house, or anywhere your air filter is required? Did you know that trees are our planet's air filter? So, with that said, if you love the earth, we need to be planting trees and not cutting them down. I, too, appreciate the conveniences of paper products, and given our most recent COVID toilet paper catastrophe, need I say any more? We can all be better humans, better global citizens. I challenge everyone reading this right now to plant a tree. If you love the earth, plant multiple trees. Educate your children on the value and importance of why we need to be growing more (a lot more) and harvesting fewer trees. Appreciate the forests and protect the ecosystems that reside within the forests. Our community's history of people who appreciated and celebrated trees is vibrant and I am certain there are other stories from other regions to explore as well! Celebrate each story, each history!
If any of you are still not convinced, climate change is real. Let me tell you a story about a lake showing up in Pakistan last summer! A lake (due to floodwater and global warming) spanning 61 miles across! The lake systematically arrived in a very short time, roughly 45 days. Is anyone else waiting for another lake to show up? Everyone affected by this floodwater lake system is somebodies mother, father, daughter, son, sister, brother, grandma, and grandpa. The list goes on! Each of these people deserves to celebrate life and living! We all inhabit one earth and we can all be better global citizens!
(“History Mysteries” “Chasing My Sparkle” are the intellectual property and creative inspiration of Lynn Marie Allen)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.