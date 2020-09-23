Just keep repeating: “A win is a win is a win.”
It is not an easy thing to break the win column in the NFL and the Chiefs did just that this weekend with a 23-20 victory over AFC West foes the Los Angeles Chargers. It wasn’t pretty, and it showed some wrinkles that the team will need to deal with, but it also showed some progress in other areas that may come in handy later in the year.
The defense struggled with a surprise shift to the Chargers’ rookie quarterback, as well as with the LA rushing attack. On the other side, a strong defensive line gave the Chiefs o-line a major test (that they failed, by the way), and the rest of the unit did not respond well, including Pat Mahomes. On the upshot, the Chiefs made the appropriate adjustments at half, and despite near constant penalties in the fourth quarter that kept them from a win in regulation, the team relatively got their act together and got the job done.
Despite the rough showing in what could easily be described as a trap game, with the game of the year on tap for next Monday against the Ravens, here are three things from Sunday’s game that I think show signs of promise:
1. Harrison Butker. I don’t know if you can call Sunday’s performance as anything but dialed in. The guy was already one of the best in the league, but worked all offseason on being more consistent on long kicks because he wants to be the best. As of Sunday, he is. Hitting four kicks of over fifty yards in a game (granted, two of them didn’t count), while also hitting a game winner, all after having an extra point blocked, Butker showed he is absolutely the class of the league. Already loaded with weapons, having the best kicker in the game can be a massive weapon as the season gets down to the nitty gritty.
2. I feel like two times in the last two years have teams thrown out what everyone assumes is the blueprint for beating the Chiefs on a regular basis. Two times it hasn’t worked. At this juncture, what we is that the Chargers and 49ers have managed to be consistently bad enough, long enough to draft dominant defensive lines, matched with strong running offenses. So five to six miserable seasons of expertly planned losing is enough to beat the Chiefs for three quarters. Congrats.
3. The Chiefs continue to respond to adversity in a winning way. The team has trailed in every game they’ve played since the playoffs a year ago, and also won every game. Don’t get me wrong, it would be very nice to get a dominant win from start to finish. But if you’re going to continue to struggle in the early going, the ability to get things in line in time to pull out the win is a great skill to have, if not one to rely on as regularly as the Chiefs have been.
That said, all bets are off for this Monday night matchup with the Ravens. Baltimore was the top overall seed in last year’s playoffs, and has looked dominant in the early portion of this season, and it will be a true test. Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson took home the regular season MVP last year, but he has been unable to beat Mahomes, and has been unable to win the big games, so he enters this game very hungry to shake that monkey on his back. But you have to beat the best to be the best, and I think the Chiefs have a bounce back effort on Monday night to remain the class of the league.
