Biden, leader of the free world, says roll the presses! He thinks money grows on trees and then hands it over to countries that hate us, including Iran. He also pays Americans not to work instead of getting people back to work. In the first 5 minutes of office, he stopped the Keystone pipeline, putting 10,000 people out of work, all while smiling with great glee. He told them to get jobs making solar panels –mostly made in communist China. He must like pipelines now because he pushed Colonial pipeline to pay a 5-million dollar ransom to Russian hackers. But says he doesn’t think Putin had anything to do with it. What a first big lie made. Many more are sure to follow. Makes you wonder if he also believes in Santa Clause.
Biden also takes better care of illegals than U.S. citizens. Joe’s Border Czar, VP Harris, has not yet been there. What a pair. They think the answer is to give money to Honduras, Venezuela, and Guatemala, instead of finishing the border wall. Nor do they send the National Guard in to stop the 200,000 illegals that poured in during the month of April alone. However, the razor wire laced fence, plus the National Guard, remains to guard “The People’s House.” The reasons: hypocrisy and “show and tell.”
In as little as four months, Biden screwed up what took Trump four years to unscrew. Hamas has fired over 3,000 rockets into Israel within five days. Democrats and the liberal media support Hamas. Open your Bible and see what it says about those who don’t support Israel. A few days ago, 126 retired generals and admirals signed a letter saying Biden is not fit to be Commander in Chief. No wonder. He tries to rid the military of American Patriots, saying “we sure don’t want that kind serving” – another great idea of his. This makes us the laughing stock of the world.
Biden’s crackpots are also pushing Critical Race Theory (CRT). Joe makes me scratch my head, but it’s not hard to understand when knowing the puppeteer handlers pulling his strings. How about Biden and his democrat cronies wanting to do away with all voter registration and proof of identification? If they pass HR1, this country will become a permanent socialist country without a shot fired. I could write volumes, but for now wanted to hit a few highlights. In closing, I’ll use Joe’s favorite, infamous statement: “C’mon Man,” why do you want to ruin this country!?
Larry Stover
Hiawatha
