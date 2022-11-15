Postcard

Pictured Thanksgiving Postcard Treasure which is part of the Brown County Historical Society Collection.

 Brown County Historical Society

Special Note: Brown County Historical Society Board of Directors wishes you a Happy Thanksgiving!

As usual on a journey this morning, exploring all things history and history rarely disappoints and always leaves me with a profound sense of gratitude. As we venture closer to the Thanksgiving holiday, I hope each of you finds a reason to celebrate. I hope your Thanksgiving surrounds you in sparkle and, of course, more reasons to be grateful than you can count! As always, my gratitude list is ever-evolving and growing, and I am thankful for family and friends both near and far! I wish everyone peace and the wisdom to look at the world with wonder and gentleness. Every one of us has the opportunity to share bits and pieces of kindness and sparkle, and I hope you do!

