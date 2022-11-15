Special Note: Brown County Historical Society Board of Directors wishes you a Happy Thanksgiving!
As usual on a journey this morning, exploring all things history and history rarely disappoints and always leaves me with a profound sense of gratitude. As we venture closer to the Thanksgiving holiday, I hope each of you finds a reason to celebrate. I hope your Thanksgiving surrounds you in sparkle and, of course, more reasons to be grateful than you can count! As always, my gratitude list is ever-evolving and growing, and I am thankful for family and friends both near and far! I wish everyone peace and the wisdom to look at the world with wonder and gentleness. Every one of us has the opportunity to share bits and pieces of kindness and sparkle, and I hope you do!
In keeping with the tradition of holidays, it only seems fitting to pay tribute to the reasons and story behind the first thanksgiving celebration. Today, each of us (I think) observes the holiday as an opportunity to each magnificent amounts of turkey, mashed potatoes, your favorite bread and pie, and a gravy boat the size of the Titanic! Of course, I am in no way whatsoever meaning to elude or exclude any fantastic foods or traditions we might have the opportunity to explore at this food festival! Perhaps I recall food because, as you might remember, the olfactory system is one of our "superhero" senses!
As I embark on the journey of memories, I remember the bustle of grandmothers, moms, dads, aunts and uncles, cousins, all gathered in anticipation of the forthcoming feast! I remember the delightful aromas that danced around from room to room. I remember my Granny's sonnet she would recite each time a piece of apple pie was carved for someone! "An apple pie without any cheese is like a hug without any squeeze!" Do you have any of these beautiful memories that are a part of your history? Share the past, write it down, and celebrate it with the people you love! As always, there is so much more to every story! Gobble.. Gobble.. them up! And be sure to stop by and share with me what you discover! #historymysteries
Museum Projects
Jere and Patty Memorial Building! The Bruning family designed the building!
Windmill Museum, the future home of an additional 40 Windmills! We are still raising funds for this building!
A tiny bit of museum housekeeping the Carwell Building rent/lease was at the last board meeting voted and the space rent/lease per day will be increasing to $100 per day.
