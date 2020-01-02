At the end of January and the beginning of February your mailbox will soon be inundated with envelopes containing tax documents. With the tax code so complicated, which forms are important?
To keep it simple, anything that says “Tax Form” or “For Tax Purposes” should all be retained. It is best to have too much information than to destroy a document that will take weeks to have reissued.
Now that you have it engraved in her mind to keep all tax related documents, here are the most common tax forms you will see this year:
W2 - Wages and tax withholding information from your employer
1099-Misc - Miscellaneous income
1099-Int - Interest paid to you, most often issued by your bank for financial advisor
1099-Div - Dividends paid to you, most often issued by your financial advisor
1099-B - Stock sold, most often issued by your financial advisor
1098 - Mortgage interest you paid
1098-T - Tuition paid
1095-A - Insurance premiums credits for insurance obtained on the market place
K-1 - Income from a partnership, S-Corporation, trust, or estate
Every scenario is different, therefore this general advice cannot be applied directly to your situation and is not intended to be tax advice. If you have concerns about your tax forms, it is best practice to consult with a tax professional.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.