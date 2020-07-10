One thing that I have noticed about being the father to four girls is that there is a lot of “communication” going on at our house.
But the interesting thing is that each of my daughters communicates differently.
My 12-year-old communicates with eye rolls when I do something that may embarrass her.
My 9-year-old communicates with questions, around 500 per day.
My 7-year-old communicates with elaborate plans. To her, everything is organized.
And my 4-year-old communicates with conviction. She “thinks” she is in charge.
Whatever way that my daughters communicate gives me a glimpse into their unique personalities. And each one gives me pleasure as their dad.
Similarly, I believe that our Heavenly Father enjoys it when we communicate with Him. The problem is, not all of us are comfortable with communicating with our Heavenly Father. If that is you, I want to encourage you to communicate with God in three easy ways ...
Ask, seek and knock.
— Ask: This doesn’t mean the answer will always be yes.
As every parent knows, sometimes the best thing for a child is saying “no.” However, we can be confident that God is a good Father, even in his “no” or “not yet” responses to our prayers (Luke 11:11).
— Seek: You won’t always find the answer instantly.
Just like a treasure hunt, there are a lot of preparations, study, analysis and planning. You don’t immediately stumble upon the treasure. Jesus is saying that a prayer might not be answered immediately, but if we continue to seek, we will find. It’s a promise. Do you believe it?
— Knock: Prayer often requires persistence.
Jesus emphasizes this point in a story about a man who went to his neighbor in the middle of the night asking for bread. Due to the urgency of the situation, this man refused to stop knocking until the door was opened. In the same way, we are to present our prayers before God (Luke 11:5-13).
A thriving prayer life ultimately stems from a thriving relationship with God. When “asking, seeking and knocking” are done in the context of an honest, consistent and trusting relationship with God, you’ll find yourself praying bigger prayers and holding onto the hope of God’s promises, no matter the answer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.