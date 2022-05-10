To the Editor,
Congratulations Hiawatha! You are amazing. I just ran my first project in Hiawatha (the bicycle rally) and I was in awe of the community support I received.
When I proposed the project, both the Lions Club and the Sunflower Pedalers Bike Club were enthusiastic about it. The Lions financially backed the project, but the bike club member contributed to it out of their own pockets since the club doesn't have dues or a checking account. As I distributed flyers, I even had one business, O'Reilly's Auto Parts, ask if we would like their financial support and they contributed to the project. Walmart also came through with a donation. Both Hiawatha Creamery and S & S Ice Cream Shop donated coupons for the kids to have free ice cream, as did McDonalds. Randy Thaxton of S & S Ice Cream even volunteered to help repair bikes even though he was not a member of the Lions or the bike club. Sonic contributed coupons for kids meals as well as bringing breakfast burritos to all the workers at the event.
As word spread, we received bike helmets (some brand new, still in the original packaging), tubes, and horns from people in the community. I have lived in quite a few communities, but I have not seen a community get behind a project like this community got behind the bike rally. Hiawatha is a special place.
Oh, by the way, we helped 19 children get their bikes ready to ride this summer. We replaced bike pedals, tubes, straightened wheels, fixed brakes, lubed chains, oiled pedals and wheels, and aired up tires. One bike needed a new tire and the parents said they had purchased one but hadn't put it on yet, so we sent them home to get it and we replaced the tire. The project was a tremendous success thanks to the support of this community.
Rev. Ron Stair
Hiawatha
