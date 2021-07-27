To the Editor,
I read the article on Critical Race Theory, written by Rev. Tom Stone, in the July 8 issue of the Horton Headlight.
Critical Race Theory should not be taught in our public schools, its very design is only promoting hatred and division. Let us continue to grow in a positive direction, and teach our students to love and respect one another and unite as a nation, not divide it.
In recent days, our government officials have taken on the roll of dictators, rather than those that are supposed to be ruled by we the people.
Parents, please get involved in your school boards and question everything. These are your children. Let the children breathe for goodness sake. Stand up parents and demand better for your children.
I thank this newspaper for printing all points of view, but also wish they would print our elected official phone numbers in every issue. So contact your officials get involved.
Carol Smith
Horton
