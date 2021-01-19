To the Editor:
Prairie Heritage, Inc. condemns the Jan. 6, 2021 violent mob attack on our nation’s Capitol. We also protest against those people propagating lies about the 2020 presidential election—an election that featured a highly mobilized Black electorate and the election of a Black Vice-President, and that has been found through every available channel to have been legitimate, free, and fair.
Prairie Heritage, Inc., is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization committed to preserving the prairie, expanding nature education, promoting inclusion, and publicizing Kansas’s history.
We have sponsored library history programs on African American agriculture in Kansas; on the 1st Kansas Colored (the Civil War’s first African American combat unit); on the connections between Nicodemus and a U.S. Vice President; and on Marcet Haldeman-Julius’s battle against the Ku Klux Klan.
We have presented the $1000 Jan Garton Prairie Heritage Book Award to numerous books about the contributions to Kansas of peoples of color and the obstacles placed in their way. These books include The Darkest Period: The Kanza Indians and Their Last Homeland, 1846-1873; Soldiers in the Army of Freedom: The 1st Kansas Colored, the Civil War’s First African American Combat Unit; This Is Not Dixie: Racist Violence in Kansas, 1861-1927; and The Adventures of Joe Harper.
Thus, we have documented not only contributions of peoples of color but obstacles to those contributions.
The historical record shows that in Kansas white supremacy has repeatedly blocked full participation, undermined our democracy, and fostered lawless violence.
We protest the way this racist tradition is being revived today in speeches and mob actions against a legitimate election.
We urge Kansas’s elected officials to represent all their constituents.
And we advocate wholeheartedly for equal justice, equal protection, and equal treatment under the law.
--Board of Directors, Prairie Heritage, Inc.: James A. Sands, President; Ron Young, Vice-President; Deliliah Hamilton, Secretary; Margy Stewart, Treasurer; Fredrick D. Reid, At-large Board Member
