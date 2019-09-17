Weighing less than a sheet of paper, the monarch butterfly will make a journey of up to 3,000 miles across the U.S. to Mexico every fall. It is in Mexico that the monarch is provided with just the right microclimate to survive the winter where it nests on Oyamel Fir trees. Once spring arrives, the northward migration begins again.
The migration northward is a multi-generational journey that can take up to five generations to complete. Yet somehow, the new generation always knows to continue northward and the final generation of the year knows to travel south to Mexico.
As they travel northward, monarch butterflies will lay their eggs on milkweed plants. These plants contain a toxin, cardiac glycoside, which is toxic to most animals, but doesn’t affect the monarch butterfly caterpillar. In fact, the glycoside that the caterpillar acquires from the milkweed will remain in its system throughout its adult life providing a defense against predators. The monarch’s bright orange coloring serves as a warning to predators of its toxic nature.
Even with its unique defenses, the monarch butterfly is in trouble. Since the 1990’s monarch butterfly populations have decreased 90%. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is discussing placing the monarch on the Threatened & Endangered Species List.
Why the decline? There are many contributors, but herbicides and insecticides continue to be a huge player as these can not only kill monarchs, but also their food source. Diversity of wildflowers is vital as we need something blooming throughout the growing season to provide adequate food sources. Habitat loss is also a contributor as monarchs need trees to nest in along the migration, as well as trees to overwinter in in Mexico.
Fortunately, there are ways that we can help. Decreasing the use of herbicides and insecticides, reducing spraying and mowing of roadsides, planting monarch friendly habitat such as milkweeds and diverse wildflowers. Regardless of the size of an area, every bit of habitat can make a difference and help provide the connectivity that monarchs and other pollinators need.
You can also make a difference by joining our Miles for Monarchs campaign. We are holding a Miles for Monarchs Nature Walkat 3 p.m. on Oct. 5 at at Pony Creek Lake. Registration is $10 for adults, and 12-year-olds and under are free, when accompanied by an adult. Funds raised will go to a local pollinator habitat project and to projects nationwide. Whether you want to sign up to join us on the nature walk, or donate to help our cause, your contribution matters for monarchs! If interested in registering or donating, please call 785-336-2186 ext.111 or register online at: https://donate.monarchjointventure.org/m4mnaturewalk
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.