Talking Trees
“If a tree falls in a forest and no one is around, does it make a sound?" To forest ecologist Suzanne Simard, that answer is yes! Simard’s research in British Columbia is completely reshaping how we think about trees. Her research? How trees talk to each other. Now, they don’t vocalize their discussions in the air, their form of communication is happening underground in what is now nicknamed “the wood wide web”.
Under our feet is a complex network of plant roots as well as fungal roots known as mycorrhiza. mycorrhiza form themselves around plant roots and are very important to plants. The mycorrhiza reach deep into the earth and provide plant roots with water and nutrients and in exchange, the plants provide the mycorrhiza with sugar. The mycorrhiza provide another very important service, communication. It is through the mycorrhiza networks that trees can pass important information onto each other. What exactly are they talking about?
Trees can communicate through hormones, sugars, nutrients, and toxins to aid other trees or to harm them. For example, if a tree comes under attack by a pest, it can send out hormones warning other trees of the threat so they can up their defenses in preparation of the attack. Other trees might send out signals to other trees asking for help, in reply they might send some much-needed sugar. Still other trees are trying to knock out the competition. Black Walnut for example, can send out the chemical juglone which can stunt the growth of other plants around it giving it a competitive advantage.
The communication network in a forest is very much like a web and it is not solely limited to the same species. Some younger trees are connected to a few trees while others have vast connections to a variety of species. The oldest and tallest trees in the forest, also known as hub trees, form the largest number of connections. These trees might be connected to fifty other trees.
Understanding this communication network will reshape how we manage our forests in the future. For example, by removing all the hub trees in a timber which is a common method of logging in our area, we could drastically affect the communication and health of the forest than if we were more random in our selection.
Understanding how trees communicate also changes our perspective of the forest. They’re no longer individual trees, but a collection of organisms working and fighting together as a whole. When a tree falls in a forest, they might have a little more to talk about than what we think.
