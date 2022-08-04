Americans recently celebrated our Independence, pausing to mark the nation’s 246th birthday and honoring those who have served our nation in war and peace to defend our freedoms. July is also Military Consumer Protection Month, a time when we remind military families and veterans to be watchful for the hazards posed by scammers and fraudsters who unscrupulously prey on those who have given much to their country.

The Kansas Attorney General’s Office supports our military men and women and their families through consumer protection efforts. The Kansas Consumer Protection Act provides extra protection for members of the armed forces on active duty, in the National Guard or armed forces reserves, an immediate family member of a military member, a veteran, or the surviving spouse of a veteran. Resources are available to help navigate a variety of financial and other personal issues, including considerations before establishing a power of attorney and protecting your identification while you are deployed. A link to those resources can be found at www.inyourcornerkansas.org/military.

