Dear Editor:
With regards to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak:
This situation should make the public aware of the importance of having a local hospital which is equipped to handle the needs of patients. With so many rural hospital closures, rural patients would need to travel to city hospitals further from their homes and possibly be faced with lack of beds/equipment available.
More than ever we are reminded of our obligation to provide financial support so that the community keeps a hospital which is equipped with up-to-date equipment, provide needed services, and secure a highly trained staff to carry out area medical needs as they arise.
Joyce Fee, Morrill
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.