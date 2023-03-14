K-State Extension logo

Got dead pine trees? If you are in the eastern half of Kansas, they probably died of pine wilt, a disease that is widespread in that part of the state. If you are in central or western Kansas, pine wilt is less common but it can still occur in pockets.

Cut down pine wilt infected trees ASAP (by April 1, or May 1 at absolute latest) and burn or chip the wood) by May 1 at the latest) to break the infection cycle. Do not keep the logs piled up the beetle and nematode can survive in firewood. In addition, be sure to cut the stump down to the ground, and destroy it, too. By destroying the wood you'll destroy the nematode that causes it, and the beetle that spreads it.

