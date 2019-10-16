It is so very easy to underestimate the importance of quality rural healthcare options until you or the people you love are in direct need of care. I was guilty of taking for granted how accessible and reliable our community hospital is, until I was carrying my seizing infant with blue lips and fingertips through the emergency room doors.
In the summer of 2014, our oldest son, Brody, endured his first of several febrile seizures brought on by a sudden and significant temperature spike. While febrile seizures in children under the age of one are relatively common, his continued for 65 minutes.
We made it to the ER in minutes, and before I could fully comprehend what was taking place, a team of 8-plus people were working on him. We had doctors, nurses, respiratory therapists and phlebotomists, but more comforting than that, these people were our friends, family and familiar faces of people in our town. We truly had a community fighting for our little boy in the scariest moment of my life.
After throwing everything they could at him, they were able to stop his seizure and stabilize him before sending him via helicopter to Children’s Mercy Hospital. I am overjoyed to be able to say that testing indicated that Brody has no residual deficits following the extensive seizure (or the nine that he has since had), but I can’t help but wonder if the outcome would be the same had we not had a competent hospital staff eight short blocks from our home.
Our family has been reliant on Hiawatha Community Hospital countless times since Brody’s first seizure, including: recurrent seizures, precipitous labor, allergic reactions coupled with pneumonia and scarlet fever resulting from streptococcus, but those are all stories for another day.
Alayna Nigus
Hiawatha
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.