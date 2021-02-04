To the Editor,
Willem wanted to preach. By the age of 25, he’d experienced enough life to know he was made for the ministry. He sold art, taught language, traded books; he could make a living, but it wasn’t a life. His life was in the church. His passion was with the people.
So his passion took him to the coal fields of southern Belgium. There, in the spring of 1879, this Dutchman began to minister to the simple, hardworking miners of Borinage. Withweeks, his passion was tested. Within weeks his passion was tested. A mining disaster trapped scores of villagers. Willem nursed the wounded and fed the hungry; he even scraped the slag heaps to give his people fuel.
After the rubble was cleared and the dead buried, the young preacher had earned a place in their hearts. The tiny church overflowed with people hungry for his simple message of love. Young Willem was doing what he’d always dreamed of doing, but one day his superior came to visit. Willem’s lifestyle shocked him. The young preacher wore an old soldier’s coat. His trousers were cut from sacking and he lived in a simple hut. Willem had given his salary to the people. The church official was unimpressed.
“You look more pitiful than the people you came to teach,” he said. Willem asked if Jesus wouldn’t have done the same. The older man would have none of it. This was not the proper appearance for a minister. He dismissed Willem from the ministry. the young man was devastated. He only wanted to build a church. He only wanted to do something good. He only wanted to honor God. Why wouldn’t God let him do this work?
He lingered in the small village for weeks, not knowing where to turn. One afternoon, he noticed an old miner bending beneath an enormous weight of coal. Caught by the pain and poignancy of the moment, Willem began to sketch the weary figure. His first attempt was crude, but then he tried again. he didn’t know it, but at that very moment, he had discovered his true calling.
Not the robe of clergy, but the frock of an artist. Not the pulpit of a pastor, but the palette of a painter. Not the ministry of words, but of images.
The young man the leader would not accept became the artist the world could not resist, Vincent Willem Van Gogh.
Most church leaders today would do justice if they quit using identity politics to define people.
As MLK said “I want for the day when my grandchildren will be judged by the content of their character, not the color of their skin.”
Jerry Aller
Brown County farmer
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.