Every year people around the world come together to celebrate Easter Sunday in churches of all different denominations and sizes. Most of us have a wide variety of beliefs, traditions, and theological viewpoints, but there is one thing that, no matter those differences, we have (or should have at least) in common: Jesus died for my sins and was buried, he rose from the dead and was seen.
At one point in history, that last phrase, or something like it, was the thing that separated believers in Jesus from those who did not believe. Fast forward 2,000 years, and rather than being a group of people who are united in Christ under a common belief, we find ourselves at a point in history where we are more focused on the things that differentiate us rather than celebrating our commonalities. We spend, in my opinion, way too much time nitpicking and cherry picking the Bible to justify a viewpoint than we do uniting over an idea that the man named Jesus is the Son of God, was killed, and rose again.
As I have been reading through the Gospel of John in recent weeks, it is striking to me the myriad of times that Jesus tells people all they have to do is believe in, or put their trust in Him. Over and over in John’s account, as well as Matthew, Mark, and Luke for that matter, Jesus keeps things pretty simple. Believe in me and love others as I have loved you by putting the interest of others ahead of your own. It really is that simple, but it seems as though it is not that easy.
As we approach this weekend under a stay-at-home-order, where we are almost being forced into a more simple and quieter lifestyle, albeit for only a few weeks, I wonder if we “can get back to the basics” of Easter, as it were. I wonder if we can set aside theological and denominational and socio-economic differences to focus our time on the simplicity that can be found in focusing on Jesus. Believe in me and you will live…love others and everyone will know that you are my disciple, my follower. It is only as difficult as we allow ourselves to make it.
This Easter, take time to focus on the love that Christ has for you, and begin to think of ways how you can love others the way he loves you. Soon, life will be back to “normal” and my hope is that our “new normal” will have nothing to do with social distancing measures related to a COVID pandemic and has everything to do with us loving others the way Christ has loved us by putting the interest of others ahead of our own. Here’s to hoping.
Join us at 10 a.m. this Sunday at www.fbchiawatha.org/media/sermons, as we celebrate Easter together.
You are loved.
Blake
