To the Editor,
How can I ever again believe what Republicans say? They said that the American people were not stupid. They said we were smart enough to see through what the mob on the left were promoting. Biden 74 million votes. Trump 73 million votes.
There may be ten million radicals that might be called the backbone of the Radical Liberal Democrat Progressive Socialist Party. These radicals may have DNA linked to radicals clear back to the 1960’s. Forty million may have been indoctrinated into Socialism by our school systems, kindergarten thru PHD. Twenty million may have been duped by “fake news” and “big tech” radicals.
Fake news reporting on Trump was almost completely negative, regardless of how good the news was. Whatever Trump said or did was reported as “negatively” effecting the country. Anything that Trump did good (which was a lot) went unreported so the fake news watchers would be unaware of how much good Trump was doing for America. Finally, big tech blocked conservatives communications on digital media. This eliminated any hope of fake news watchers receiving any valid information about Trump and the great things he was doing.
The radicals were sooo close to being in power when Hillary lost to Trump. They went ballistic. Every thing the radicals did or said was a lie. Not a surprise! If Mother Teresa had beaten Hillary, the radicals would have treated her the same way. They wanted power.
When Democrat controlled states went to mail-in voting, it was automatic that Trump would never win any of those states. With the Democrats history of dishonesty, this mail-in voting was a fraud from the time the ballots were printed. The total number of illegal ballots will never be known, but I hope enough are found to flip the 2020 election. A lot of crimes go unsolved. Unsolved voting crimes go along with Hillary’s pay for play, Hillary’s illegal private server, Obama’s and Biden’s illegal survellience of candidate Trump and the Trump team, the Russian collusion hoax, the Ukraine extortion hoax, the illegally performed Trump impeachment, Hillary’s bought and paid for Trump Dossier, lying to the FISA court, etc. Do you know when a Democrat is lying? When his lips are moving! I use to think that was a joke but the Radical Liberal Democrat Progressive Socialist Party is living proof that it is not a joke. Watch Adam Schiff for proof.
There may have been a substantial number of votes against Trump because he was not “Presidential”. So what! It is not about appearance. It is about what he does for the country. The only thing that he failed to do is “drain the swamp”. The election should have been about democratic republic vs Socialism. Trump has been the most effective President since Lincoln. With Trump out of the way, do not watch lips. Watch how awful they govern the USA. Are you better off today than you will be in four years? That’s an emphatic yes.
You gave away our country, as we know it. History repeats itself. All Great Countries do not fall because of outside forces, they fall from within. The inmates run asylum.
