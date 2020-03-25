• Are you scared of losing your health or wealth or of something bad happening to one you love?
• Do you have trouble sleeping because you are up at night imagining all the things that could go wrong?
• Do you tend to have anxious thoughts about the same thing over and over?
• Do others ever kid you about being a worrywart?
• Do you have a nervous habit like tapping your foot or drumming your fingers?
• Are your thoughts of the future filled with fear instead of hope?
Fear is a very powerful force in the world. Fear has always been a factor in humanity, and it is not likely to get better, but may in fact get worse as things surrounding current events decline to further infections and economic instability.
Fear for the Christian can be alleviated only by genuine faith in God and His promises found in the Bible. Faith does not deny reality but should help us cope with the difficulties that are real and troubling in our lives and our communities.
I want to share five ways to deal with fear in our lives using the
Bible as our guide.
1. Adopt a correct view of God
o God is faithful and will always be there for you
• Lamentations 3:22–23 Through the LORD’s mercies we are not consumed, Because His compassions fail not.23They are new every morning; Great is Your faithfulness.
• Isaiah 40:29 He gives power to the weak, And to those who have no might He increases strength.
2. Revise false beliefs
o Do you believe that you must pull yourself up by your own bootstraps?
• 2 Corinthians 3:5 Not that we are sufficient of ourselves to think of anything as being from ourselves, but our sufficiency is from God,
o Do you think of yourself as a born loser in the game of life?
• Philippians 4:13 I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.
o Do you believe that your circumstances are beyond God’s power to help?
• Philippians 4:6 Be anxious for nothing, but in everything by prayer and supplication, with thanksgiving, let your requests be made known to God; 7 and the peace of God, which surpasses all understanding, will guard your hearts and minds through Christ Jesus.
3. Avoid the temptation to be fearful
• 2 Timothy 1:7 For God has not given us a spirit of fear, but of power and of love and of a sound mind.
4. Remember what God has already done
• Hebrews 13:8 Jesus Christ is the same yesterday, today, and forever.
5. Expect victory
• Romans 8:37–39 Yet in all these things we are more than conquerors through Him who loved us. 38 For I am persuaded that neither death nor life, nor angels nor principalities nor powers, nor things present nor things to come, 39 nor height nor depth, nor any other created thing, shall be able to separate us from the love of God which is in Christ Jesus our Lord.
• John 16:33 These things I have spoken to you, that in Me you may have peace. In the world you will have tribulation; but be of good cheer, I have overcome the world.”
In Hebrews, we find out that “Faith is the substance of things hoped for and the evidence of things not seen.” We are hoping that the crisis we are all going through will be over soon, but until it is, we don’t have to let fear rule our lives. Certainly, we are concerned and justifiably so, but faith gives us the ability to face our fears with confidence that God will see us through this storm and the sun will shine again.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.