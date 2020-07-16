If you love college football or watching your nephew run cross country or are a fan of fall sports in general, now would be a good time to prepare yourself for a tough season. To preface this, I want to say that this is only my opinion, and I am not saying it’s right or wrong — but I believe we are on the verge of seeing all amateur sports get a pink slip for the foreseeable future.
It seems like all the signs are pointing in the wrong direction for those hoping to see athletes on the field this September. It was one news story that caught my ear and immediately set off sirens. The news breaking that the Big 10 was moving to a conference-only football schedule was like a red flag wrapped inside a tornado siren. College football is a big money business, and taking major non-con games off the table is not something I thought I would ever see. And the Big 10 Commissioners use of words like “fluid situation” and “evolving medical advice” makes this move seem like a hedge toward an inevitable total shut down.
Not only have other conferences released similar decisions (including the Ivy League cancelling all fall sports), but junior colleges have agreed to push their entire fall sports schedules to the spring. Some college sports are even being delayed.
With the news out of the Kansas Governor’s office that schools will remain closed until after Labor Day, it seems like Kansas may be flying against some other areas that have announced that sports will go on. The truth is, despite what some districts or conferences or leagues are saying now, I do not believe that any amateur athlete will compete this season because of the risk of liability. However, KSHSHAA issued a fairly resolute comment in response to Governor Kelly’s edict, announcing that they are planning to reevaluate their models and plans and releases updates with a delayed start and reiterating that they are striving to provide the opportunity for participation this fall. It does seem like they are sincere in their focus, but it remains to be seen if their suggestions will be truly feasible for schools to implement.
I do think professional sports will get back underway. First off, those players get paid, are adults and can make the decision to play or not to play. You have already seen a good number of MLB and NBA players opt out of their upcoming seasons, and I expect to see some NFL players do the same, but with the short lifespan of the NFL career, I think you will see less out of football than other sports. Beyond the ability of the players to handle their own liability, I think the money-making engine of leagues, especially the NFL, are just too unstoppable at this point. Of course, I would have said the same thing about the NCAA tournament in March.
Maybe I’m wrong, but all of this is just beginning to feel inevitable to me. And believe me — I’m with you — I do not want this. I want to walk the sideline at high school football games. I don’t want to see kids miss out on the positive growth that comes with playing sports. But I think it’s more likely than not to happen. So I’m going to brace myself for a long fall, and I will hope that I’m misreading the tea leaves on this one.
