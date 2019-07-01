One way students can help pay the cost of education after high school is through a work-study program, according to KHEAA. Plus, work-study can provide valuable experience that looks good on a résumé.
Federal Work-Study allows students to earn money to help pay the costs of post-high school education. Rules may vary some by school, but a student must generally:
Be enrolled in an eligible program.
Be working toward a certificate or degree.
Have financial need.
Be a U.S. citizen or eligible noncitizen.
Students must be paid at least the federal minimum wage. Jobs may be on or off campus. Students who submitted the FAFSA will be considered for Federal Work-Study unless they asked not to be.
Many colleges have their own work-study programs. Students interested in a school’s program should check with the college’s financial aid office.
KHEAA is a public, non-profit agency established in 1966 to improve students’ access to college. It provides information about financial aid and financial literacy at no cost to students and parents. KHEAA also helps colleges manage their student loan default rates and verify information submitted on the FAFSA. For more information about those services, visit www.kheaa.com.
