“By this everyone will know that you are my disciples, if you have love for one another.” – John 13:35
I must confess that this past month, I have found myself in a deep and dark depression. I have seen in the past month humanity literally turn against each other and I have been fraught with so many emotions. If I am to be honest, it has been hard living as a black man during these times. During this unprecedented time, my son has seen me be racially profiled in a store in St. Joe, Mo., and was left speechless and angered. My wife has seen my reaction of fear and trepidation to a police officer pulling behind us as I was changing a spare tire in Kansas City even though I have never had a negative run in with the law in my life. I have pondered in my private prayer time and have pleaded to God for answers. I have cried countless tears asking God the popular question of Why. God, why can’t we get along as a nation? Why God do some not understand the emotional pains that black and brown individuals have faced and continue to face? Why is racism still a debate God? Why God has lived experiences been long ignored?
As a black man, I have been hesitant to talk about my feelings with other during this time, by the fact that as a nation we seem to continue the narrative of hate and division instead of love and acceptance of all. I have felt this weight that has been placed on my shoulders that knows that God’s kingdom is to be manifested on this side of heaven and I am longing for the day that equality is truly offered to those that have been historically and systematically oppressed. What saddens me the most is that the level of contention is not something that is isolated to the non-believers in our world, but something that has bleed into the Universal Church. The church has now become a voice of political ideologies and zealous vile and repugnant rhetoric instead of following the true example of Jesus Christ and embracing Jesus as the model by which to live by. We have allowed Presidents, Senators, Congress, and others to be our leaders and our reason instead of following the Great Discipler, Jesus Christ. We have been inundated by Fox News and MSNBC as our source of knowledge and teaching instead of study the scriptures for instructions on how to act and live in our world today.
In John’s gospel, we find that Jesus has just finished his last meal with his disciples and washes the feet of his disciples, every single one. Even the one who was about to betray him as a model of service to them on how they should act in the world. Jesus gives them the final instructions before he was to be put to death for the sins of humanity. The very last words he gives them is to love you another as I have loved you. Out of everything he could say as his last sermon and teaching, he chose those words. Jesus ends the great sermon by telling them that the world will know you are mine and that you are my followers if you love one another. What a way to drive home how their actions will show whose they are.
For us that claim membership in the body of Christ, we too must heed these words dearly. If we are not loving the people like Christ would then we are not truly his disciples. This though is hard for us to do, if we can’t learn to love and treat people with dignity and respect when we differ in opinions. Love is a choice. We can choice to embody the ethos of Christ in word, thought, and deed. Yes, love is more than just a word that can be spoken, but is exhibited in how we treat others and think about them. St. Augustine of Hippo says this about love, “What does love look like? It has the hands to help others. It has the feet to hasten to the poor and needy. It has eyes to see misery and want. It has the ears to hear the sighs and sorrows of men. That is what love looks like.” St. Basil the Great states “What is the mark of love for your neighbor? Not to seek what is for your own benefit, but what is for the benefit of the one loved, both in body and in soul.”
Let us take off the gloves of warring with each other and begin to genuinely love one another as Christ loved you! Let us gird our mouths from hateful and despicable rhetoric and sow nothing that Christ would not say to another. Let us shut off the political narratives and search the scriptures for the true answers on how we should live and interact in our society. Let us remember the words of the Christian hymn written in the 1960s by Fr. Peter Scholtes, “And they’ll know we are Christians by our love!”
