From My Kitchen to Yours - A War Meal By Jenny Survila Contributing writer Joey May Author email Jan 4, 2023

(The Hiawatha World is featuring local homemaker Jenny Survila and her musings from her kitchen.)

From my kitchen on Grande Central.

Living across the street from Sonic, Subway and the CASE Dealership, feels like Hiawatha's Grande Central.

I enjoy cooking and am always trying new recipes or makeovers.

I tried this for Sunday Dinner and it's certainly a WINNER!

If you find yourself overwhelmed with beans from WIC or Commodities- maybe this will boost your mood!

Also with an instant pot, beans are so easy! I do a 2 lb package with 12 cups water. Freeze in 2 cup packages. So easy!

Bean Loaf

In a food processor (you can try a mixer, or mash by hand like Grandma!) mix together the following:

2 cups cooked beans ( I used Garbanzo)
1 egg
1 small onion
1 cup Quick oats
2 Tbsp drippings( I keep bacon grease in my fridge for such) you can try olive oil, etc
Salt & pepper to taste
Pimento (if you wish)

These ingredients can be found at Kooser's and Sandy may have a better suggestion for drippings if not some to sell you!

Once well mashed and mix, place into a buttered or greased bread pan and bake 30 minutes at 350. Serve with Tomato Sauce.

I topped it with 3 slices of Swiss Cheese, homemade marinara sauce and Parmesan Cheese. Use your imagination and favorite add ins. There's lots of room for experimenting here.

This is an old recipe Washington DC gave out during War years ago.
