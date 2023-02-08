Next to Christmas Valentine’s Day is my favorite!
Even if you’re empty nested you can still enjoy a special treat! Strawberries and Chocolate are my favorite delicacies for this day!
First place to start is BREAKFAST! With the sweet heart shaped waffle makers readily available you can at least purchase canned cinnamon rolls to fry. One roll works in the middle of a normal sized waffle iron.
I haven’t finagled cut downs on this, but I HAVE concocted Gluten Free!!
With Koosers Bulk Food Store in the area- I get most of my ingredients there. If there’s something you need you don’t see there ask Sandy if it’s available! This recipe makes 1 waffle on a regular size waffle iron or 6 minis.
Even if it’s non stick you HAVE to grease, otherwise you’ll be sharing with furry friends!
Waffle Recipe:
3 Tbsp Teff Flour ( Ancient Grains, naturally gluten free)
1/2 tsp Baking Powder
1/8 tsp Xanthum Gum- if you’re not health conscious corn starch or Clear Jel works
2 doonks Stevia - or sugar or your favorite zero calorie sweetener
2 egg whites or 3 Tbsp cartoned
2 Tbsp Non Fat Plain Yogurt
2 Tbsp Water
1 Tbsp Vanilla
Directions: Whisk dry ingredients together. Slowly add wet mixing while adding. Mix together well and fry on GREASED Waffle Maker. Top with Strawberry Sauce.
Strawberry Sauce Recipe:
2 cups frozen unsweetened sliced strawberries
1/2 Tbsp cornstarch or Clear Jel - some people use instant Tapioca. I have in the past and it is GOOD!
2 Tbsp sugar or zero calorie sweetener equivalent
Mug Cakes
Did you know the Pampered Chef Microwave Egg Cooker that is so frequently showing up at second hand stores, is PERFECT for mug cakes? I don’t have coffee mugs big enough for the mug cakes!
Sugar Free German Chocolate Mug Cake
Baked in the Pampered Chef Ceramic Egg Cooker
Make the frosting FIRST - refrigerate until cake is ready.
3 Tbsp Cream- I used Coconut
1 Tbsp 0 calorie powdered sweetener equal to powdered sugar
Pinch salt
1 Tbsp unsweetened toasted coconut flakes
3 Pecan Halves- I did about 6
Directions: In a 2 cup microwave safe bowl mix cream, powdered sweetener, and salt. Cook 1 minute. Remove and stir and cook another minute + 15 seconds. Carefully stir again. Mix in coconut and pecans, refrigerate while you make the cake.
In a 12 oz Ramekin - ( I don’t have - I use my secondhand find - Ceramic Egg Cooker) beat 1 egg. Mix in 1 Tbsp Almond Milk, 1 pinch salt, 1 Tbsp 0 calorie sweetener, and 1 tsp vanilla extract. Carefully add 2 Tbsp unsweetened baking cocoa powder till moistened. Beat with a fork until lumps are gone.
Carefully mix in 2 tsp “gluten free”flour. I use a blend of equal parts of coconut, almond flour, and ground flax seed all purchased from Koosers’ General Store.
Sprinkle 1/4 tsp baking powder over top and carefully mix again.
Microwave 50-60 seconds until top is dry, yet moist. Top with the frosting.
I actually forgot to add the baking blend , and baking powder, but it’s still very delicious! Best with Dark Strong Coffee!
If you’re simply staying home, going to work, too tired for anything elaborate, but would love something chocolate - here is my used to be all time go-to chocolate mess.
Chocolate Mess recipe:
Melt In Microwave In a 2 quart microwave safe baking dish:
1 stick Butter
Add:
3 Tbsp unsweetened cocoa powder - stir well.
1 cup sugar
1/2 cup flour
2 beaten eggs
Directions: Microwave 3-5 minutes without stirring until cake is set, but still moist. Serve with ice cream, cool whip, or your favorite chocolate sauce. For extra gooey and dripping you could try softening a can of chocolate frosting, but have never tried this myself!
Cooking has no limits!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.