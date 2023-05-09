From My Kitchen to Yours: Blueberry-Lavender Soup By Jenny Survila Contributing columnist Joey May Author email May 9, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save This is a new recipe - Blueberry-Lavender Soup. I didn't strain - I blended everything together in the blender!Yummy!!It works for breakfast with toast, biscuits or scones, light lunch or supper. If you're busy you'll need a protein along with it. EnjoyIngredients:2 pints blueberries2 cup maple syrup1 1/2 TBSP fresh squeezed lemon juice1 tsp dried culinary lavender buds1 cup light cream1 cup buttermilkDirections:1-Wash the berries and combine them with the maple syrup and lemon juice in a large soup pot.2-Bring to a boil, then reduce heat and simmer 30 minutes.3-Let cool, then puree in a blender and strain into a large bowl.4-While the blueberries are cooking, place the lavender buds and the cream in a 2-cup, microwave-safe measuring cup.5-Microwave on high 1 minute, then let lavender steep at room temperature for 10 minutes.6-Add buttermilk and chill. It will basically become creme fraiche.7-When berries are cool, strain the cream mixture into the strainer, add to blueberries and mix well. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Joey May Author email Follow Joey May Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News Veteran service officer to be in Hiawatha No Hunger Summer kicks off June 1 at Sheriff's Office Brown County Sheriff Flag installation set for Memorial Weekend Hiawatha Community Foundation Highlights Horton track team competes at Sabetha Hawks run at Sabetha Invitational City Commission grants extensions for two of three properties Trending Recipes Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesHHS celebrates 2023 promWith Hunter Dickinson, Jayhawks are walking the chalk with sportsbooksCity Commission agrees to duplex development contractMcPeak Optometry celebrates 20 yearsUSD 113 fleecing Kansas taxpayersMadsen having outstanding sophomore season for Spires2023 Draft shows signs of change for Chiefs front officeSlimed!!City Commission grants extensions for two of three propertiesHCF announces matching grant Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Have an Announcement? Go to our Celebrations page. Submit your news
