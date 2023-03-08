St Patrick’s Day is coming soon, and with it the question, to celebrate or Not? Spring is beginning to peek around the corner of Grande Central!
If there’s a right and wrong way for St Patrick’s Day, I’ve never been properly informed!
Corned Beef, Cabbage and Boiled Potatoes may be the Traditional, but I often settle on a homemade Reuben Sandwich with Homemade Sour Kraut from Koosers General Store, IF I’m out of MY OWN HOMEMADE!!
I’ve tried every Irish Soda Bread Recipe and I will share the one I like BEST From my FAVORITE cookbook “GooseBerry Patch Farmhouse Kitchen.”
3 cups Prairie Gold White Whole Wheat flour
2/3 cup sugar or honey
1 tsp baking powder
1 tsp baking soda
1 tsp salt
1&½cups raisins
2 beaten eggs
1&¾ Cup buttermilk
2 Tbsp melted butter and slightly cooled
Directions: Heat oven to 350. Melt butter and set aside.
Sift together flour, sugar, baking powder, soda and salt. Stir in raisins. Set aside. Blend together and mix well eggs buttermilk and butter. Stir in flour mixture and beat well.
Grease two 9x5 bread pans. Divide dough into pans. Bake 350° up to 1 hour until loaves are a golden brown and solid. Maybe ready in 30 minutes so start checking at 25!
This recipe has no yeast, rye flour or Caraway Seeds.
I ALWAYS make it on St Patrick’s Day.
Another good treat is add pistachio pudding mix to a white Cake Mix. Bake as directed on box in your desired size. Frost with 1 more package pistachio pudding mix mixed with 1 cup milk and one 8 oz. whipped topping!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.