Well I read that one wrong. In claiming that last weekend’s game against the Detroit Lions would be a walkover, I underestimated both the Lions’ ceiling and the Chiefs’ floor. In readjusting my views on the season, it is good to see that on their worst day (that we have seen with Patrick Mahomes under center) the team can still go out and beat what looks like it should be a playoff team.
How much you can take away from a game like that is hard to say—it was a wild game, filled with mistakes and turnovers, and not many players on the Chiefs side of the ball seemed to playing their best football. You hope it was a matter of a great team getting caught up thinking they cannot lose, and you hope having to make a late fourth quarter scramble for the win woke them up. The team sure seemed fired up after the game, so hopefully this was a solidifying moment.
What I will say about the game is that I hope to see Mahomes back to having fun this week. The last couple games we have not seen the laid back leader that we have for the past year and a half. Cameras have consistently caught him barking at teammates—and please do not take me wrong—there is a time and place for that. But it seems like it has come from nowhere and has set the tone for the team. Hopefully getting a few of his weapons back over the next few weeks will help the team’s chemistry going forward.
That said, it looks like Tyreek Hill and Damien Williams are headed toward a return to the field. Both players got back on the practice field on Wednesday, and though the team is not saying whether either will play this week, it looks like both are on track to get game action very soon.
On tap this week is a primetime game against the 2-2 Indianapolis Colts. Led by Jacoby Brissett, the Colts have been up and down this season. Brissett has not played poorly, but he is much more of a game manager than his predecessor, Andrew Luck, and I am not sure if this team could keep up with the Chiefs if they were healthy, which they are not. Top offensive performers Marlon Mack and T.Y. Hilton are both on the injury report, and Indianapolis needs both to put up serious points.
I know I was a little overzealous last week, but I’m not going to let one back week deter me—I think things are stacking up for a big Chiefs win. Whether or not Hill or Williams plays, the offensive chemistry should improve each week, and with the team playing at home and under the lights, I think this will be Mahomes’ best showing of the season, so far. As for the defense, I am still a little uncertain of what we have, but this week should be telling—this is an offense that a good defense should hold around seventeen to twenty-one points—so here’s to hoping we keep them under thirty and the offense runs up the score.
