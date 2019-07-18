‘Oh, the time’s they are a-changin’,” sang Bob Dylan in 1963 in his anthem about keeping up with an ever-changing world, and now, over 50 years later, the majority of the world is entrenched in a technological revolution that has altered nearly every facet of our lives, and continues to shape the future at a second-by-second pace. In the sporting world, the winds of change have been somewhat held at bay by an almost self righteous sense of traditionalism, but in recent years technology has pervaded more and more of how players are evaluated and trained, how leagues interact with their fans, and most importantly, how sporting events and sports information are consumed.
The experience of a sporting event has undergone major changes in recent years — from league and team-centered networks, to mobile and streaming viewing, live attendance at professional sports games is approaching crisis level for many sports leagues — particularly those with longer seasons. The world we live in is a busy one, and less and less people want to spend all day at a three hour event. Additionally, the viewing experience of television networks games has improved so vastly that the allure of the stadium is now rivaled by the pure visual superiority of watching the game on the couch. Add in the creature comforts of home and the high cost of parking, food and tickets, and in-person viewing finds itself slipping every year.
Generational changes in sports fandom as a whole have to be alarming for professional sports leagues, as well. I do not know if young sports fans exist the way they did twenty years ago. The immediate availability of information and entertainment options has created a generation of younger consumers who will binge just about anything, but do not have the patience for a three hour sporting event. For most sports fans, a childhood bond with a sport, team or player created a lifelong interest. Between the two ends, playing sports (outside of organized school or recreational teams) as a hobby, consuming highlights, articles and games despite limited availability, and forming friendships built entirely around team-affiliation, for years sports have been built into our individual and societal identity. That does not seem to be the trend moving forward unless major changes take place. Today’s youth still take an interest in sports, but many will not sit and watch a game, preferring instead to skim notifications and highlight videos — which by all accounts creates a less involved viewer.
Sports have evolved over the years, to be sure, but the shifts that we could see over the next twenty years, as professional and collegiate sports attempt to stay at the monetary forefront of the entertainment industry, will likely be of a magnitude not previously seen. Notoriously long affairs, baseball games have already been tightened up with pitch clocks, but could we see games shortened, innings reduced or truncated, or a considerable cut in games in a season? Just as the NFL is gearing up for labor talks that will likely push for a longer 18-game season, will it soon be cutting back to fewer players and five minute quarters to satisfy a new type of viewer who wants more action packed into fewer seconds? Will virtual tickets and stadiums be the next big thing in sporting event experience sales? It’s hard to predict such an uncertain future, but that future is on the doorstep, and as fandom changes, the sports we love may become unrecognizable within our lifetimes to accommodate a new target market of consumers unlike any the world has ever seen.
