When it comes down to it, practicing generosity requires faith. In fact, it might be the best way to gauge how strong your faith is.
Ask yourself “Do I believe enough to make sacrifices of my personal gain to assist someone else”I believe that I’m not really losing anything at all in fact I’m sharing generosity.
Recently a local group of ladies dedicated their time and abilities to make socks for folks in the Veterans Home at Leavenworth. Men from Homer White American Legion Post 66 delivered the items in person to some very appreciative folks.
Kindness Big-heartedness, Charity and in one word Generosity. My mother said, “Helping others and giving is not only support but giving them pride in themselves as well.” Generosityis a gift that money cannot buy. We are fortunate and we have several organized groups and churches that assist others in need. Everyday people who donate time and energy either on their own or in a group are severing Gods will.To name a few; Ministerial Alliance, Lions, Kiwanis, meals on wheels,county food drives, school lunch program at county sheriff office and more.
God blesses us so that we can give and bless others–and so that they will see God's goodness and give thanks. ... We should give thanks in all things, and at all times to God the father through Christ Jesus. He has given us all we have and saved us from our sin. Giving thanks is the least we can do. God loves a cheerful giver show some generosity today.
