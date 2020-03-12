There is a great story found in John 5 when Jesus goes to a healing pool in Bethsaida and he finds a man who was an invalid for 38 years. And Jesus asks him the strangest question.
“When Jesus saw him lying there and learned that he had been in this condition for a long time, ‘Do you want to get well?’” John 5:6 (NIV)
Now here is why I think that that is a strange question…because at first thought…you would think that the immediate answer would be…well that’s a stupid question…why do you think I am here? I mean…come on…all of us who are sick want to get well right? But here is the truth…not all of us want to get well because sometimes getting well is harder than staying sick. Sometimes getting well…getting help calls for more humility than staying sick. Sometimes staying sick gets you more things…more attention…more money…more people feeling sorry for you…than getting well.
Whether it’s an actual physical ailment, or it’s a habit you need help with…or an addiction you need to overcome…or a lifestyle change you need to make…or a body image you want to overcome…because time and again you say…yeah I know I should…or I know I shouldn’t…or whatever excuse you make to stay where you are. So the question that Jesus asks the man is the same question he would ask of us, do you want to get well. And if the answer is YES to that question…stop making excuses…stop making excuses for the people you claim to love…and take whatever steps necessary to get well.
Because the reason so many of us won’t get well is because we are not willing to pay the price because sometimes staying sick…staying in a habit…continuing to look at the things on the web you shouldn’t…continuing to complain about your weight or your lot in life is a whole lot easier than taking the steps toward getting well. And here’s the thing. If you have the capacity and the potential and the resources and you live in a world…here in America…where you can get well, as someone made in the image of God, you honor God and you honor yourself and you honor the people that love you, if you will just get some help and get well.
No matter where you find yourself, you must understand that Jesus loves you…and so do those of us who call FBC home. Take whatever steps necessary to get out of the situation you find yourself in and get well.
Blake
