Less known or extinct towns of Kansas compiled by Mrs. Mary E. Montgomery, Kansas State Historical Society, Topeka, Kansas.
Have you lived in or near a ghost town? Below is a listing and maybe you will recognize some of the names.
There are approximately 40 or so ghost towns in Brown County. They are in ruin or have nothing to show that they existed, there are a few that have a few homes. I have visited quite a few of them.
I will give you a list of less known or extinct towns in Northeast Kansas.
GRAND PRAIRIE, 1869, eight miles southwest of Hiawatha. It is located in Section 16, township, 3, Range 1. Post Office established July 27,1870, Josiah C. Thomas, postmaster; discontinued in 1891.
SYCAMORE SPRINGS, 1938, half way between Morrill and Sabetha. Located in Section 33, township 1, Range 15, about half way between Morrill and Sabetha.
GERMANTOWN, name changed to Mercier in 1912, 13 miles southwest of Hiawatha. Located in Section 34, Township 4, Range 16 east and on Rock Island Railway; 5 miles from Powhattan; 13 miles southwest of Hiawatha; Mission Township. Post Office 1912, Helena Schuetz postmaster. Names changed to Mercier in July 1918 in honor of the Belgian Cardinal of World War fame.
PONY CREEK, 1858, about three southeast of Sabetha. Located on Pony Creek about 2 or 3 miles northwest of Morrill: school 1858. Post Office established (Plymouth) June 21, 1858, Morgan Willett, postmaster; discontinued September 15, 1861, Jonathan Scott was last postmaster. Two mounds, lines of Lane’s Fort still visible 1883.
PEYTONVILLE, 1950, north of Hiawatha, later name changed to Padonia. Located in Section 17, township 1, Range 17 on Walnut Creek north of Hiawatha. Post Office established in1859.
PADONIA, Located in Padonia Township, 4 ½ miles northwest of Hiawatha at junction of 2 roads from Iowa Point and White Cloud to Plymouth. Station on the Missouri Pacific Railway. On Section 17, township 1, Range 17 East. Was first located on Section 17 (1874). Post Office established on October 20, 1857, Orville Root, postmaster, discontinued between 1913-1915, mail from Hiawatha. Names for James Paden, settler5 of 62; town laid out in 1857. Padonia voting place December 1855, said by some to have started by J. H.Lane. Padonia was moved 3 miles southwest in Section 31 by 1880 and relocated on Missouri Western Railway about 1886. Padonia was also called Peytonville and Padonville.
TYLER’S, 1880, five miles southwest of Fairview. Located in Walnut Township, Section 4, Township 3, Range 15; 5 miles southwest of Fairview Post office; 12 miles southwest of Hiawatha on Delaware River. Post Office established in 1865, John S. Tyler postmaster. Became Frinkville in 1880.
POWHATTAN, 1867, southwest corner of Brown County. Post Office established in 1867 with C.C. Grubb, postmaster, discontinued by 1869.
CLAYTONVILLE, also known as Clayton, 1857, temporary county seat in 1867. It is located 6 miles south of Hiawatha, Section 27, Townsip 3, Range 17, Mission Township. Post office established August 8, 1857, G. E. Clayton, postmaster; discontinued March 10 1865; re-established April 21, 1865, Thos. Kemper, postmaster; discontinued again in June 1882.
CLEO, 1886, 12 miles northwest of Hiawatha. Located in Section 9, Township 2 S, Range 15 E. 12 miles northwest of Hiawatha. Post Office established 1886, Z. Handley, postmaster; discontinued by 1900.
DISCORD, name changed to Comet in 1874, 15 miles west of Hiawatha.
CARSON, 1857, 5 miles west of Hiawatha. Located in Section 28, Township 2, Range 16. Post Office established December 9, 1857m L. L. Sawin, postmaster; discontinued in 1900. Incorporation Act, House Bill No. 64, 1858, introduced by. E. N. Morrill, incorporators are Daniel McFarland, J J. Ross, Will Ross, J. W. Belts and David Snively. Elected County Seat October 6 or December 28, 1847 to April 12, 1858.
MOUNT ROY, sometimes called “Roy’s Creek”, 1857, 10 miles northeast of Hiawatha. Located on Roy’s Creek in Section 4, township 2, Range 18. Post Office established September 2, 1857, Shelton Duff, postmaster; discontinued in 1860; re-established 1871, James M. Mills, postmaster; discontinued in 1885. Said to be laid off by September 1857 on Iowa Trust Lands. Post Office building burned in January 1858.
PIERCE JUNCTION, also known as “Pierce” and Pierce Station”, 1888, Located 2 miles from Everest and on the C.R.I. & P. Railway. Section 35, Township 4, Range 18. Post Office established in 1883, George Pierce, postmaster; discontinued between 1913-1915. Depot of Rick Island built in 1886.
MARAK, located 14 miles southeast of Hiawatha, Sction 18, Township4, Range 18; Washington Township. Post Office established in 1871, Frank Marak, postmaster; discontinued by 1886-87. Franz Marak, former native of Austria, wife and 8 children all born in Austria except Peter, born in 1860.
COMET, located in Powhattan Townsip, Section 27, Township 3, Range 15 E, 9 miles north of Netawaka or 15 miles southwest of Hiawatha; 6 miles west of Powhattan. Post Office established 1883, E. S. Hale, postmaster; W. E. Sawyer, postmaster 1884; post office discontinued between 1894-1900. Was formerly called Discord, which was established June 22, 1874 with H.J. Hale, postmaster.
BAKER, Mission township: Southeast Quarter of Section 30, Township3, Range 17, 17 ½ miles south of Hiawatha and on the Missouri Pacific Railroad. Post Office established October 1882, W. M. Nellans as post master. Post Office discontinued between June 1 to November 30, 1933. In June 1882, the new town was located by the Missouri Pacific Railway on the land belonging to the heirs of the Baker estate. Mr. C. D. Baker is the leading dealer in general merchandise.
HAMLIN, Section 30, Township 1, Range 16. Post Office old site December 5, 1857, E. H. Niles, post master. Ols site incorporated by E. H. Niles, E. N. Morrill, W. G. Sargent, Geo. Ross, S. C. Shaw and Mose Emery. New Site established in 1870, on west side of creek, Section 33, Township 1. Range 16, on St. Joe and Denver City Railroad.
MISSION CENTER, 10 miles south of Hiawatha, Section 9, Township 4, Range 17, Mission township, Post Office 1879, Mrs. L. A. Comstock postmistress. Name changed to Willis June 1882.
ST. FRANCIS, Section 2, Township 3, Range 18 on St. Joseph & Denver City
Railroad, near Doniphan County Line. Post Office established November 22, 1871, discontinued November 11, 1872. Post Office at Leona, Doniphan County. Town was called Buncombe from May 1870, site vacated 1874. St. Francis Town Company filed charter October 12, 1870.
SPRINGS, 15 miles northwest of Hiawatha on St. Joseph & Grand Island Railroad. Section 33, Township 1, Range 15, Post Office 1900, discontinued 1902.
UNUNDA, 6miles east of Hiawatha on U>S> mail route from Highland to Albany 1865-66. Section 21, Township 2, Range 13. Post Office established March 23, 1864, Giles Chapman postmaster, discontinued March 30, 1871.
LODIANA, 4 miles from Willis on Grasshopper River where the military road entered Kickapoo Reservation. 1857 was the site chosen for Breckenridge College, W.H. Honnell, President near his mission for the Kickapoos, 24 miles west of Atchison, 26 miles south of Iowa Point on road from Fort Leavenworth to Fort Laramie, 1 miles north and 1 miles east of present Horton.
FOND DULAC, a point on a territorial road west of Eureka and Ontario and east of America City.
GOTCHELL, Between Kennekuk and Log Chain. Post Office on Overland Mail route to California 1861.
GREENWOOD, incorporated February 14, 1857, incorporators: W. R. Brewster, Wm. Barnes, M. P. Rively, & A. G. Otis.
HAMILTON, Post Office established December 5, 1857. Hamlin Post Office was also established on this date, may be same place.
KENNEKUK, Section 34, Township 4, Range 17, 15 miles southeast of Hiawatha. Post Office established in 1857, John M. Perry postmaster. Origin of name from Chief Kee-an-ne-kuk. Names for John Kennekuk, a Chief of Kickapoo Indians named Pah-Kah-Kah. Site of the Post Office was evidently at the Atchison-Brown County line where the Indiana agency was on the Atchison County side and the school on the Brown County side. Post Office was located on Brown County side from 1857 to 1867.
KICKAPOO MISSION, mission school on Section 14, Township 4, Range 15. About 6 miles west of present Mercier.
MONTICELLO, on south line of Kickapoo Reservation on road from Ft. Leavenworth to Fort Kearney.
PILOT GROVE, 3 miles from Padonia.
PRAIRIE SPRINGS, on road from St. Joseph, MO to Hiawatha. Site contestant for county seat 1857-58, got 4 votes.
RISING STATION, (Kickapoo Station) Section 14, Township 4, Range 14, 24 miles southeast of Seneca. Here is where the Kickapoo Indians Mission School was located. The site was established by W. H. Rising, another was Log Chain Station, 12 miles west of Kickapoo Station.
ROCK ISLAND, Section 32, Township 4, range 17. Became Horton in September 18886, named for Judge A. H. Horton.
SEWARD, located between Lancaster and Hiawatha at the end of a road from Amazonia ferry on the Missouri River
SPRINGFIELD, incorporated in 1857 by W. I. Waterson, H. C. Murdock, T.J. Drummond, Cyrus Dalman.
COSS, 10 miles west of Hiawatha, Section 35, Township 2s, range 15c, 2 miles southeast of Fairview on C.K. & N. railroad. Post Office January 1, 1887, Chas. W. Coss postmaster. Discontinued April 1887.
JONESVILLE, 81/2 miles northeast of Hiawatha or 6 miles east of Padonia. Post Office established June 20, 1879, David Hillyer, postmaster. Post Office discontinued by 1887.
EMMETT, Section 24, Township 3, Range 16, Mission Township, 6 miles southwest of Hiawatha. Post Office established 1882 on Missouri Pacific Railroad, discontinued November 1882.
ELECTA, laid out late December 1856 and building began (Kansas Tribune, Topeka, December 219, 1865, page 3).
EYERTON, name changed to Everest in 1882.
