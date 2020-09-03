Time flies, right? Already we have celebrated again the high points in the Christian church year — Christmas, Easter, Pentecost — and now ended the summer months. And on top of that all in the middle of a pandemic! In a matter of a few short months, we will have snow on the ground and singing, “Joy to the World”. We have done so much this year thus far and had a lot of issues thrusted in our lives that was unexpected. But we have made it!
During the summer months, we typically enjoy the sun, vacations, and fun times that are ahead! We all love the summer time. Sweet tea, barbecues, and Worlds of Fun trips! But due to a pandemic, Summer looked different than most years, yet summer principles still are very important for our lives right now. Summer means we have time to REFRESH, RENEW, RECHARGE, and REJUVENATE.
Do you think this can happen for you? Do you think you can experience that last one especially – REJUVENATE? It means something like, “to become young again” or “to regain youthful vigor.” It seems impossible to turn the clock back. And we know we can’t regain the youth we’ve already lived through.
But God is a miracle worker!
Psalm 103: “Praise the Lord…who satisfies your desires with good things so that your youth is renewed like the eagle’s.”
Isaiah 40: “Those who hope in the Lord will renew their strength.”
Ezekiel 36: “I will give you a new heart and put a new spirit in you.”
2 Corinthians 5: “If anyone is in Christ, he is a new creation; the old has gone, the new has come!”
Revelation 21: “He who was seated on the throne said, ‘I am making everything new!’”
The Lord can provide all that you need for Refreshing Renewal that Recharges you in Rejuvenation. He can quicken your step and enliven your soul. He is ready and willing to lead you in vigorous faith that takes hold of His gifts and multiplies them for blessing of others. Ask and you shall receive—Lord, renew my youth!
My prayer is that we can find ways to connect with the principles of the summer months in our current state of life, but also find time to allow the Lord to REFRESH, RENEW, RECHARGE, and REJUVENATE us for the next part of our journey. God has so many more plans for you to accomplish this year and the only way we will get there is if we allow God to regain our vigor in Him. Blessings to you and yours this month!
