Watch, stand fast in the faith, be brave, be strong. Let all that you do be done with love. 1 Corinthians 16:13-14
In both the Old and New Testaments we have many admonitions to pray. One of the best and most concise is found is the passage above from the Apostle Paul to the Corinthian church. Christians must be people of prayer. It is our connection to God and it is imperative for believers to pray every day. When the disciples asked Jesus to teach them to pray He said, “When you pray…” revealing the expectation of the Lord for prayer in His followers. If we are not praying daily we are missing out on opportunities to see blessings in our lives and the lives of those we are praying for.
Paul begins with “watch”. We must be aware of our surroundings. To watch is to pay attention to what is going on, both what the enemy is up to and what God is doing around us. Scripture advises us to “walk circumspectly” in order to be wary of what is taking place in our lives and in the lives of those God may want us to minister to. As we watch and pray, we should be moved with compassion to not only pray but to act whenever necessary to be part of the solution to circumstances that move us.
He then says, “stand fast in the faith”. To stand fast is to be diligent to the cause of Christ and to be firm in our lives as believers. Standing fast is about living our abundant life in Christ is an unwavering way that proves to those around us that there is something worth having in a Christian life. The world sees so much that is corrupt and wrong with the church but standing fast will show them that there is still a church that is alive and well.
Therefore, “to stand fast in the faith” must be done with bravery and strength. It is not easy to live for Jesus Christ and there are many occasions we must be brave in the face of persecution and even ridicule for our faith in Christ. Anything worth doing requires serious commitment and effort that reveals bravery and strength, but the good news for the Christian is that Jesus is the source of our strength and He assures us that we are never alone.
In conclusion, love is the glue that binds the things of Christ together. Our motivation throughout the Bible is love. Love is the first and foremost Fruit of the Spirit. Love brings compassion. Love brings forgiveness. Love covers a multitude of sins. Love accomplishes so much in our lives because God is love.
When you pray, expect God to do exactly what He has promised in His Word that He will do and realize that the primary reason He does what He does in your life is because He loves you.
