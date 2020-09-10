Under the inspiration of the Holy Spirit, Jeremiah the Prophet wrote down God’s words between 626 and 586 BC. More than 2600 years later, God’s plans haven’t changed: God’s plans are still to prosper us, and not to harm us. Jeremiah’s core message to the Israelites, and to us in September 2020, is beautifully summarized in this dialogue in poetic form, from Jeremiah 16:19-21. First, we hear Jeremiah speaking to God, and then, in verse 20, God answers Jeremiah.
Lord, my strength and my fortress,
my refuge in time of distress,
to you the nations will come
from the ends of the earth and say,
“Our ancestors possessed nothing but false gods,
worthless idols that did them no good.
And God said,
20 Do people make their own gods?
Yes, but they are not gods!”
21 “Therefore I will teach them—
this time I will teach them
my power and might.
Then they will know
that my name is the Lord.
A major part of God’s message through Jeremiah was that a terrible disaster was coming upon Israel because they had forsaken God. And, God required Jeremiah to embody his prophetic mission by his lifestyle. In chapter 16, Jeremiah tells us that God instructed him not to marry or have children. This was part of Jeremiah’s message that God was going to sweep away the next generation because of Israel’s unfaithfulness. In that culture, Jeremiah wouldn’t have been able to preach that message with any sense of urgency if he were living a comfortable life with a wife and family. And so, part of Jeremiah’s prophetic calling meant that he was required to live a single life. He would also be misunderstood by most people. He would be ridiculed by those who didn’t want to change their ways. Jeremiah battled with loneliness – he had very few friends. This isn’t surprising either – because when we are called to live a life that runs contrary to the popular culture, we’re going to be viewed with suspicion. A message of repentance to a wealthy, comfortable culture is not going to win us friends.
More than once, Jeremiah turns to God in despair. When he first hears God’s call, he protests – he says, “I am too young. I don’t know how to speak.” But God says, “I have put my words in your mouth. Get yourself ready! Do not be terrified by others, or I will terrify you before them.” And God is not particularly comforting here. (Basically, “don’t be afraid to do my work, or I’ll give you something to be afraid of!”)
In chapter 20:7-9, Jeremiah complains to God bitterly about the burden of prophetic ministry. He says, “O God, you seduced me and I was seduced – you overpowered me and prevailed. The word of the Lord has brought me insult and reproach all day long. But if I say ‘I will not mention his word or speak anymore in his name,’ his word is in my heart like a fire, a fire shut up in my bones. I am weary of holding it in; indeed, I cannot.”
There was no clinical diagnosis of anxiety and depression back in Jeremiah’s day, but from what Jeremiah tells us about his feelings, they match up with what we recognize today as symptoms of anxiety and depression, and possibly bipolar disorder. So, for those people who live with mental illness: Jeremiah becomes a hopeful example of faithfulness, through the challenges of depression, addictions, anxiety, bipolar disorder. God assures us through Jeremiah that, no matter what we’re going through, God always, always has a plan for us; and it’s always a plan for good.
Without doubt, one of the most beautiful and frequently quoted verses from Jeremiah is found in Chapter 29. God speaks to the captive Israelites, and promises that their captivity will not last forever. God promises to restore them, and the message of hope that God communicates through Jeremiah reverberates through history. “This is what the Lord says. “When seventy years are completed for Babylon, I will come to you and fulfill my good promise to bring you back to this place. For I know the plans I have for you”,” declares the Lord. “Plans to prosper you, and not to harm you; plans to give you hope and a future.” That last verse is Jeremiah 29:11. And, though we know God was speaking to the Israelites in a specific time and place, we also know this is God’s living word to us today.
In Jeremiah’s words of frustration and anxiety to God, we can almost hear echoed the fears of soldiers on the battle front, workers fearing for job security, educators struggling to adapt to new teaching styles virtually overnight, frontline medical workers fighting against an unknown, invisible foe, and the fears of their families at home, waiting and watching. We can also hear the concerns of parents, families and communities, wondering what kind of world our children will inherit. Our world may seem to be uncertain right now – and as we march forward into uncharted territory – God reminds us, through his words through the prophet Jeremiah, that God still has plans for us. Not to harm us, but plans to prosper us, to give us hope, and a future.
