Romans 14:19 (NKJV) Therefore let us pursue the things which make for peace and the things by which one may edify another.
Peace has been a pursuit of mankind since the beginning of time, but too often it is not achieved. Peace can be the absence of conflict but more often than not, in this world, peace is the calm in the midst of the storm that we experience from the Lord.
In the above passage from Romans, Paul encourages us to “pursue the things which make for peace”. This admonition should result in a conscious, intentional decision that leads us to actions and attitudes that result in peace with anyone we encounter each and every day. This is “on purpose” living out the Fruit of the Spirit and is not just a good idea but rather is the primary way peace can be achieved. Peace is one of the nine Fruit of the Spirit and is the result of loving others in a way that proves how we want to function in a world that is antagonistic in so many ways. The Fruit of the Spirit doesn’t just happen-it is the result of an intentional life lived in the Spirit through a genuine relationship with Jesus Christ.
Psalm 34:11–14 (NKJV) Come, you children, listen to me;
I will teach you the fear of the Lord.
12 Who is the man who desires life,
And loves many days, that he may see good?
13 Keep your tongue from evil,
And your lips from speaking deceit.
14 Depart from evil and do good;
Seek peace and pursue it.
This passage from Psalms speaks so clearly to what it looks like when we “go after peace”. First, we listen to the Word of God and follow the Lord faithfully based on what we glean from it. Secondly, we desire life and make decisions that result in the “love” and “good”. Third, we watch what we say because often what we say can do more damage to those we spend time with than any weapon we could wield. Fourth and finally, we “depart from evil AND do good”, this is no accident but rather the intentional decision to leave things that are wrong and gravitate to things that are right and true based on the Bible.
The final line “seek peace and pursue it” is again reminding us to seek out peace and keep chasing it because this world will do all it can to rob of us of peace, therefore we must constantly and consistently be looking for peace and the opportunities it presents us to live a life in Christ that not only blesses our own lives, but helps to build others up in this most precious faith.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.