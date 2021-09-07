Claytonville, a small town in Brown County, Kansas, was located 4 miles south of Hiawatha, 1 mile east then ½ mile south. It was founded by George E. Clayton in 1856. He was a pro-slavery man.
It was in 1857 when the Kansas Territorial Legislature made Claytonville the temporary county seat of Brown County. Mr. Clayton was elected by the legislature to serve as probate judge, and in that capacity was the ex-officio chairman of the County Commissioners’ Court. Two other commissioners were appointed but only one, Henry Smith could serve. These two commissioners appointed a clerk, sheriff and other county officers.
The first post office in Brown County was opened in Claytonville on August 8, 1857, with Clayton appointed as postmaster.
With a full set of pro-slavery officials in place, Clayton and Smith gave permanency to Claytonville’s temporary status as county seat. They authorized the spending of $500 to build a courthouse. But the legislature decided that the county seat should be determined by election and it was temporarily moved to Carson, a settlement west of Hiawatha. After the election Hiawatha became the permanent county seat. A courthouse had been built at Claytonville, but it was never used for that purpose. It was moved several times and used for a farm utility building.
The state contracted for a road running from Marysville to Troy which passed through Claytonville. Clayatonville was further doomed when all of the railroads passed around the town. It was in 1881 when the post office was closed and Claytownville began to die. The people moved elsewhere and the abandoned buildings deteriorated and were torn down.
The First Post Office in the County stood about ½ mile south of the Land-fill and was still standing when Lyle Hinz found it in the late 1980’s. It has since then disappeared.
Mrs.S. F. Hoar “for many years Claytonville was a community center, Sunday School was held every Sunday with preaching every other Sunday, the church ladies held an annual bazaar, and each fall there was a community supper, along with other activities.
The first person buried in the Claytonville Cemetery was Maggie Robertson, who died in November 1868. She was buried before the cemetery was fully surveyed, plotted. The land was originally part of the farm of David K. Parks, thus it is properly called Parks Cemetery.
Info from local newspapers & Brown County History.
