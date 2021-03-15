Marak, an early day trade center was located about 3 ½ miles northwest of where Everest is now.
It was in 1857 when accompany of friends in the town of Swaldnuv, Moravia, in the Austrian empire decided to venture out of their crowded old home country and went to seek their fortune in the land of the free and the home of the brave. Those that made this voyage were: Francis Marak and his wife and five children, Stephen J. Irsik and his family of seven, John Marak and wife, and Fred Charbulck and family. They sailed from Bremerhaven on an emigrant sailing vessel and were seven weeks making the trip across the Atlantic Ocean to the port of New York.
The ship came into port at Castle Garden. It was here that it was suggested for them to go to the newly opened country of Kansas. They bought train tickets to St. Joseph, Missouri. When they arrived at Quincy, Illinois they crossed the Mississippi River and reloaded their belongings onto a freight train. Just past Palmyra, Missouri the train stopped as it was the end of the line. They returned to Palmyra and the Marak’s bought a yoke of oxen and a wagon and continued on to St. Joseph, Missouri. They crossed the Missouri River into Doniphan County and was directed to go west to Brown County where they settled.
Francis M. Maak, son of a Moravian, came to Kansas to settle. Other pioneers came west and settled close by. Soon the people petitioned for a post office and Francis M. Marak, Sr. was appointed postmaster, thus the town was named for him. He held the office for twelve years. Francis and sons had engaged in the mercantile business and another store was started about a year later by Kopietz, Irisk & Co.
Other families who settled there were John Page and Kim berlin Quinn on South Fork, and Joseph Armstrong and J. Carr on the high land to the north. A few years later other families came: Peter Marak, A. Panek, Mrs. Hrenchir, Jacob Wolney, Mr. Bunck and Joseph Jesch. Several more families came until there were ab out 30 families.
Mr. Bunck donated 10 acres for a church and cemetery. Mr. Holtshue was the first burial in the cemetery. About 1866 a post office was established and Francis Marak, Jr. was appointed as postmaster. The Marak brothers also opened a general store, and Mr. Preble, of Seneca, came and opened a blacksmith shop. At one time the town of Marak consisted of two general stores, two blacksmith shops, and a shoemaker.
When the Missouri Pacific railway was built, and the booming town of Everest began to grow, the stores at Marak were moved to Everest. The priests home was moved to Everest and the church was sold as was the parish house was moved to the farm of W. H. Crouch.
Obituary for Jacob Marak: Jacob Marak, who died Sept. 27, 1935, was born in Moravia, Austria, July 13, 1844. He came from Austria to America with his parents in 1857, crossing the ocean on a sailing vessel, a voyage that took six weeks. They came as far as Quincy, Ill, there bot an ox team, drove thru to Brown County, Kans. Settling at what is now known as Marak, which is 3 ½ miles northwest of Everest. Mr. Marak married Magdalena Diebolt. Three sons survive the parents: Thomas, of the home, George-John of Kansas City, Kans. Mr. Marak is also survived by one brother, Peter Marak, of Shawnee, OK. The death of Mrs. Marak occurred July 11, 1921. For some years Mr. Marak conducted a general merchandise business at Marak, then in 1882 he moved to Everest where he continued the business until 1885 when the store burned. Following this he conducted a drug store in Everest until 1900 at which time he retired, his sons took over the business. Mr. Marak was one of the highly respected pioneer citizens, business men of the community, taking an active part in local affairs. He served as mayor of Everest, held various other positions of responsibility in the town. He is one of the last of those stalwart pioneers who helped develop the natural resources, shape the sentiments of this part of Brown County. All business places were closed during the time of his funeral service which was held at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, conducted by the Rev. Father Taton, Thursday. Jacob Marak was buried in All Saints Cemetery, 3 miles east, 2 ¼ miles south of Willis, near the ole town site of Marak. He was educated in Bohemian and German schools, was a farmer for 38 years and then went in to the mercantile business.
