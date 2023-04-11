Pioneer Merchant George Henry Adams at One Period Operated Three Separate Business Firms in Hiawatha.
George was born October 6, 1852 came from Steuben-Ville, Ohio in 1876 and became a leader in organization of all civic enterprises. He was active in the Presbyterian Church and the Masonic Lodge. He has conscientiously performed his duties of the offices.
Pioneer Merchant George Henry Adams at one period operated three separate business firms in the 500 block of Oregon Street. In the corner building he sold Hardware, Queens Ware and Stoves. Dry goods, groceries and furniture were sold in a second building with two floors. The third floor Winkelman building on Delaware Street was a storage house for car lots of merchandise. This was the former Safeway store.
On account of failing health, George retired in 1929 and passed away in 1930.
Emma was the wife of George Henry Adams and the daughter of Probate Judge J. B. Dickason. They were the parents of five children.
Emma was devoted to her family. She also enjoyed her music, reading and travel. Her keen interest in events and politics was unusual for a woman of her generation. As musicians were scarce, she served two churches as organist at one time, starting the service of one, then running to the other. She loved to tell interesting stories of her girlhood, how the Indians, always peaceful, would come to her mother asking for food. How they and the white settlers would bring their grain to the grist mill at Second and Shawnee Streets.
Emma and her neighbor girl friend, Lizzie Herbert, attended school in the old stone building, the 2nd floor of which housed the high school. Later the Adams children started to school in the same building. As a girl, Emma enjoyed crossing over the wagon bridge on Oregon between 4th and 5th Streets, throwing rocks into the creek below.
Emma passed away on May 25, 1938.. George and Emma’s were survived by their five children: Harry Adams, Mame Salisbury of Hiawatha; George R., Milton O. Adams, of Los Angeles, Calif.; Inez P. Adams of New York City. Baby Arthur died at 3 months old in 1883.
