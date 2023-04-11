Guest Column graphic

Pioneer Merchant George Henry Adams at One Period Operated Three Separate Business Firms in Hiawatha.

George was born October 6, 1852 came from Steuben-Ville, Ohio in 1876 and became a leader in organization of all civic enterprises. He was active in the Presbyterian Church and the Masonic Lodge. He has conscientiously performed his duties of the offices.

