(The following is an open letter to the Hiawatha City Commissioners that the Brown County Liberty Alliance requested by printed as a Letter to the Editor.)
To the Editor and Hiawatha City Commission:
Enough already. We get it. You care. Like spotlights leaping from a used car lot, your virtue is visible from the heavens. Regardless of it being seen as “the right thing to do,” the city commission has no place dictating our movements, restricting the size of gatherings/events, or interfering with an individual’s health decisions.
Imagine if you will, issuing citations to people that choose to wear a mask in public. OUTRAGEOUS!!! Now imagine ticketing someone who chooses not to wear a mask in public. GOOD GOVERNMENT!!....??? The city commission lacks the power to make members of this community abstain from wearing a mask as much as they lack the power to make us wear a mask. You not only lack the power, you also lack the will to enforce the ordinance you created. It is far past time to do away with the Hiawatha City mask mandate. It is unenforced, even unenforceable. It creates confusion and hard feelings. By design, it does nothing more than pacify those who wish to impose their will on others.
With the addition of the two newly elected city commissioners, Evans Woehlecke and Brian Shefferd, we hope the commission can restrain itself from imposing their will any further. We have the right to do what is truly best for ourselves. Let each of us decide.
Submitted by Brown County Liberty Alliance: JP & Andrea Allers, Jeff Bryant, David & Briana Childress, Caleb & Amber Clement, Abigail Compton, Randy & Kay Garber, Cindy Gaskell, Scott & Jessica Gigstad, Melissa Gormley, Stacy & Andrea Groth, Harold & Ruby Heinen, Lucas & Kendra Heinen, Brady Hoskins, Brian & Annette Hoskins, Chris Kroll, Rex & Nicki Lockwood, Kyle & Michele Rodvelt, Richard & Cindy Schilling, Brent & Kayla Thorson, Gwen Winters, Craig & Trudy Wischropp, Nathan & Christie Woods
