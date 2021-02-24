To the Editor,
How did we get here? Imagine for a moment that you could go back one year ago and speak with yourself. Imagine telling yourself that within a year you would give up so many rights out of fear. We can all agree that there is a virus out there and it is dangerous. The level of danger is what we disagree on.
Has anyone asked themselves where the hysteria was in the past when flu season came around taking the lives of 30-60,000 people per year? We all know that if we are sick or not feeling well we avoid people and stay away from grandma and grandpa. We are told by our mayor that we must rely on the “experts.” Well, which experts are we allowed to rely on? There is a large sector of the medical profession that warns against wearing masks. Which brings us to the next thing you would have to tell your former self, you would need to explain that the tech companies got together to suppress any speech that has not been authorized.
Let’s not pretend that conservative voices aren’t being silenced at an unimaginable rate. If at this moment you google mask studies that make the case against masks you probably won’t find the study that our own military did six months ago.
The New England Journal of Medicine [1] published a study using 3,402 marine corps recruits. They had strict quarantine and mask wearing for half and the other half had no masks and no quarantine. Of the recruits that were wearing masks, 51 tested positive. And of the non-mask wearing participants 26 tested positive.
There are many such studies across the world that don’t fit the narrative, so they aren’t reported. All we ask is to be free to make health decisions for ourselves and our families. It used to be the health department made recommendations to the public and then let citizens decide.
Imagine the health department coming out and saying we have found that sugar is extremely dangerous. While that may be true and unhealthy in large quantities, we don’t expect there to be mandates on how much sugar we can buy. The road we are on is headed for just that though. Don’t let another year go by where we are amazed at the additional freedoms that have been taken from us. Every citizen needs to stand up and take back the right to choose for themselves. No one is running around telling people to take off their masks.
All we are asking is that our leaders follow the constitution, which they are sworn to uphold, and allow us our God given rights to make medical decisions for ourselves.
Submitted by Brown County Liberty Alliance: Kimberly Backer, Jeff & Kelly Bryant, Nathan & Rachel Bunck, David & Briana Childress, Caleb & Amber Clement, Abigail Compton, Betty Dvorak, Nancy Dvorak, Jocelyn Dvorak, Randy & Kay Garber, Cindy Gaskell, Scott & Jessica Gigstad, Melissa Gormley, Stacy & Andrea Groth, Jason & Laura Hooper, Brian & Annette Hoskins, Brady Hoskins, Harold & Ruby Heinen, Lucas & Kendra Heinen, Chris Kroll, Daniel & Michelle Larson, Rex & Nicki Lockwood, Roger & Marcia Madere, Jackie Milroy, Duane & Kimberly Perry, Kyle & Michele Rodvelt, Richard & Cindy Schilling, Brent & Kayla Thorson, Dirk & Becky Waser, Gwen Winters, Craig & Trudy Wischropp, Nathan & Christie Woods
