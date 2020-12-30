To the Editor,
I am a parent, I am a healthcare worker, I own a business, I drive a truck, I am a teacher, I am a farmer---I can think for myself---I have decision-making skills….
What has become of the American freedom to think and solve problems on our own without media, big pharma and self-serving leaders imposing their rules and mandates on our lives? Insisting that Americans mask up, shutter their businesses, keep their families locked up away from schools and each other suggests we are to serve as slaves for an elite class who honestly believe the American is unable to think for themselves. What a mistake!
Open up our schools, our businesses, our hospitals and resume promoting our way of a good life in America! Trust the individual American to protect and support their family. Shield those who are most vulnerable to the virus—elderly and those with compromising health issues.
We in the Midwest are still truth-seekers, we will continue to look beyond the headlines, propaganda and outright hatred for conservative, positive thought. We will seek to educate those who are mired or lost in the deceptive narrative spewed by the majority of media outlets. We will celebrate release from the “gloom and doom” cast like a shadow on our nation. We cannot blindly follow directives from those who most likely do not have our best interests at heart. Let’s enter 2021 with a faith renewed in searching out the best aspects in our community, supporting truth and consequences, living our faith in God and country, tolerating/upholding the rights of others, and SHARING in the responsibility of solving whatever is ahead of us.
Submitted by: Brown County Liberty Alliance - Jeff & Kelly Bryant, Nathan & Rachel Bunck, David & Bri Childress, Tyler & Cara Childress, Caleb & Amber Clement, Abigail Compton, Cindy Gaskell, Scott & Jessica Gigstad, Melissa Gormley, Andrea Groth, Harold & Ruby Heinen, Lucas & Kendra Heinen, Chris Kroll, Rex & Nicki Lockwood, Kimberly Perry, Kyle & Michelle Rodvelt, Gwen Winter, Randy and Kay Garber
