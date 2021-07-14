Editor,
In the June USD 415 board meeting, a board member shared concerns raised by this community, regarding a May 2021 district newsletter indicating the late October 2019 formation of a Diversity Council – working to ensure equity and inclusion for USD 415. We still question, how was the need for this group determined? What parameters were used to select group members? Is the formation of this group tied to Critical Race Theory (CRT) a controversial topic being discussed across the nation?
Critical Race Theory, in simple terms, attests that American systems, like the education system, are designed to help whites maintain privilege and status. The purpose of this ideological weapon is to plant seeds of polluted truth so those with white skin are identified as privileged oppressors and all others as victims who can’t succeed.
Ibram X. Kendi, the spokesperson for this ideology, is quoted as saying “The only remedy to racist discrimination is antiracist discrimination. The only remedy to past discrimination is present discrimination. The only remedy to present discrimination is future discrimination.” Where is the redemption or end-point to this? This indoctrinating propaganda threatens racial harmony and pits us against each other for simply existing or being born as God created us. Such ideology is the number one threat to racial harmony and will lead to racial retrogression in our nation.
In school students memorize the Pledge of Allegiance. Do we really mean it or are we just paying lip service? In the USA, schools and students are a public matter, not the private concern or property of the ruling administration. In an indivisible America, we honor what unifies us over what divides us. We honor the constitutional right of free speech. We seek liberty and justice both for ourselves and for others. Could the Council be fairly balanced based on what unifies us instead of what divides us?
Please use our taxes and the time and efforts of USD 415 staff rightly. There are real challenges facing USD 415. There are too many instances where the grade level bar is lowered to pass students; student drug use is interrupting learning environments; alcohol abuse is occurring with our teenagers; sexual abuse and trafficking are taking place because of our naivety to situations being experienced by students. Where are the time, treasure, and talents being applied to these matters, these matters that are overwhelmingly confronting our students today?! These are the real and substantial problems needing addressed.
Many questions remain to be answered. But ask and you shall receive. Under God, this community can unify and find a solution for tackling these issues. Many people in this community believe in the concept of human equality. And the widespread beliefs in the concepts of justice, love, reason, etc. are great opportunities to demonstrate what is real and true. The hope and redemption found in the saving power of Jesus is the best foundation for such beliefs. It is through Him that we can bridge the dividing gap and find the solution that can unify us all.
Submitted by Brown County Liberty Alliance: Jerry Aller, Stuart & Amanda Aller, Kimberly Backer, Nathan & Rachel Bunck, David & Briana Childress, Betty Dvorak, Jason & Nancy Dvorak, Scott & Jessica Gigstad, Virgil & Anna Hallauer, Harold & Ruby Heinen, Lucas & Kendra Heinen, Laura Hooper, John F. Hoschouer, Brady Hoskins, Brian & Annette Hoskins, John & Holly Isaacs, Chris Kroll, Daniel & Michelle Larson, Jenna Larson, Rex & Nicki Lockwood, Roger & Marcia Madere, Pete & Dee Oaks, Duane & Kimberly Perry, Matt Tietjens, Gwen Winter
